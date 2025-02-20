Spikes to Take Flight as E-L-G-S-E-S on Saturday, August 23

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The State College Spikes will take flight in Happy Valley, PA and pay homage to those who fly with a super Pennsylvania flock on Saturday, August 23.

Want us to spell it out? The Spikes will be hitting the field to honor the reigning world champions of football as the Elgses for Elgses Night.

With a wink and a nod to the alternative letter arrangements proposed by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and the Philly fan featured on the FOX pregame show on Super Sunday, both of whom are invited to participate in the festivities in good fun, the Elgses will wear classic Kelly green uniforms emblazoned with the name we all know and love at the 6:35 p.m. game. The Elgses uniforms will be up for bids in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction, with proceeds benefiting both the Eagles Autism Foundation and the Central PA Autism Community.

During the game, the Elgses will look to maintain a championship tradition on the field while fans enjoy trademark Philadelphia fun all over the ballpark.

The first 260 fans of all ages will receive a Kelly green Elgses T-Shirt, and speaking of #26, we'll also honor Happy Valley legend " Sayshawn" Barkley and his all-time record 2,504 total rushing yards between the regular season and postseason by honoring one fan as the commemorative 2,504th fan at the game and gifting them a special commemorative jersey.

All youse who want to participate can be part of a Pregame Parade with a E-L-G-S-E-S Love, Hurts Ankle Bracelet Giveaway and finishing with a Howie Roseman Parade Forehead Tattoo Station featuring a local face painter.

Plus, the Philadelphia spirit will be spread throughout the ballpark with the Philly Special, including 26% off Philly cheesesteaks (wit or witout) at the Steakadelphia Grille during the game, along with specials on Aquafina Wooder, Garage Beer, Goldenberg's Peanut Chews and Tastykakes, and will feature only green jimmies on Creamery ice cream.

In addition, we'll celebrate the turning point of the Big Game with a DeJean Pick 6 Special. If an Elgses player hits a home run in the sixth inning, one lucky fan will win two tickets to a game in Philadelphia this fall. In preparation for any celebrations from any of our winners, we'll also grease the foul poles for the night.

Single-game tickets for Elgses Night on Saturday, August 23 are now available on sale now at https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2new/Buy.asp?EventID=347945&promocode=ELGSES.

The night will also feature tributes to the City of Brotherly Love with a Buy One, Get One Ticket Special for Brothers (in person only at the Spikes Ticket Office) and special appearances from Philly icons like Rocky Balboa and Benjamin Franklin during the night, along with the chance to participate in the Jason Kelce Lookalike Contest and Kylie Kelce Lookalike Contest.

Invitations for the night will also be extended to that Kansas City kid who said on the news that he was rooting for Philadelphia in the Super Bowl, as well as local Eagles of a different spelling - Bald Eagle Area Eagles, Lock Haven University Bald Eagles and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4320 in Bellefonte. Plus, fans will also be able to enjoy Elgses music throughout the night.

There's even more on tap with a Reverse Hurdle competition, a Tush Push Seat Cushion Giveaway for select fans, and the chance for fans to take their best shot in the Santa Snowball Launch after the game, with prizes for competitors including the chance to win Benjamin Franklins and SEPTA passes to get around in Philly. Of course, it's only fitting that fans will be able to test their ability in a Philadelphia-Themed Spelling Bee during the night as well.

The evening is capped off by a super FIREWORKS display to light up the skies over Happy Valley.

This night holds special meaning to me personally as a lifelong Elgses fan, and we hope that our Spikes family joins us in the celebration," said State College Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker

Elgses Night leads the way for a jam-packed 2025 Spikes regular season home schedule, featuring 40 home dates beginning with Opening Night presented by PSECU on Friday, June 6 and running all the way through Thursday, August 28. More promotions and special events on the 2025 calendar at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fans can ensure they are part of all the fun by purchasing their Spikes Season Tickets now. Season Ticket holders can use one of their TWO Guaranteed Giveaway Items, or their early entrance into the ballpark for every game, to pick up giveaways like the Elgses Night T-shirt or one of the several bobbleheads coming up on the 2025 slate, among other super amenities.

Season Tickets, plus Spikes Flex Books and group and hospitality options for the 2025 Spikes season, are now available by calling a Spikes ticket representative at 814-272-1711, or by logging on to StateCollegeSpikes.com.

