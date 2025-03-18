SpikesFest 2025, PSU-USC Game, Fireworks Set for Saturday, April 12 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park

March 18, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - It's a jam-packed Saturday on April 12 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, the home of the State College Spikes and Penn State Baseball. The fun begins with SpikesFest 2025 presented by Mount Nittany Health from 3-5 p.m. leading up to the middle game of Penn State Baseball's first-ever home series against USC in Big Ten play at 5:30. Following the game, the skies over Happy Valley light up with a spectacular FIREWORKS show presented by Starfire Corporation to culminate the festivities.

Admission to the ballpark is free for the entire day's fun, with fan parking available for purchase in the Porter North and Jordan East lots. Prepaid parking is available until midnight the day prior to the event for $5.50 at psu.parkmobile.io, with day-of-event parking available through Honk for $10. Fans can check the in-lot signage at each lot for the QR code and text-to-pay options.

SpikesFest 2025 presented by Penn State Baseball will feature plenty of great activities for families and fans of all ages as the anticipation for the Spikes' 2025 season builds, including single-game ticket sales for all 40 games on the home schedule this summer. The free event will also include a variety of family-friendly activities.

The list of SpikesFest 2025 activities will include the traditional SpikesFest Charity Auction benefiting the Mount Nittany Health Foundation, featuring an array of memorabilia and collectibles from sports, entertainment, and history up for bids. All bidding for the auction will take place on the LiveSource app, and a full list of items will be available in the coming weeks on SpikesFest.com.

Plus, a wide variety of community organizations will be on hand with fun, interactive displays, including Get Air State College, Jared Box Project, State College Community Land Trust, Centre Helps, Nittany Valley Sports Camps, and the Nittany Dreamers, who will also perform on the field prior to the Penn State-USC game. The Spikes also welcome any community group, sports league, or non-profit organization that would be interested in the free opportunity to distribute information and conduct sign-ups as part of SpikesFest 2025. Interested groups should contact the Spikes at (814) 272-1711 or e-mail rgross@statecollegespikes.com.

Ballpark concessions will be open throughout the event with food and beverages available for purchase. For a full list of activities, and updates as more are added leading up to SpikesFest 2025 presented by Mount Nittany Health, fans can check out SpikesFest.com.

Following the fun of SpikesFest, the Penn State Nittany Lions hit the field under Head Coach Mike Gambino to take on the USC Trojans in the second game of a three-game set. The series from April 11-13 marks USC's first-ever visit to Happy Valley. Fans can partake in watching Nittany Lions batting and infield practice prior to the game as part of the SpikesFest fun before the first pitch flies at 5:30 p.m.

SpikesFest 2025 presented by Mount Nittany Health leads the way into a jam-packed 2025 Spikes regular season home schedule featuring 40 home dates beginning with Opening Night presented by PSECU on Friday, June 6 and running all the way through Thursday, August 28. Elgses Night has already been announced to join the fun on Saturday, August 23, with more promotions and special events on the 2025 calendar at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to be announced leading up to SpikesFest and beyond.

Fans can ensure they are part of all the fun by purchasing their Spikes Season Tickets now. Season Ticket holders can use one of their TWO Guaranteed Giveaway Items, or their early entrance into the ballpark for every game, to pick up giveaways like the Elgses Night T-shirt or one of the several bobbleheads coming up on the 2025 slate, among other super amenities.

Season Tickets, plus Spikes Flex Books and group and hospitality options for the 2025 Spikes season, are now available by calling a Spikes ticket representative at 814-272-1711, or by logging on to StateCollegeSpikes.com.

