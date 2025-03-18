Tim Battle Jr., Lastings Milledge, Jared Brown Return to Spikes in 2025

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - State College Spikes fans will see familiar faces in the dugout for the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft League season as manager Tim Battle Jr. returns for a second season at the helm along with former big leaguer Lastings Milledge coming back as hitting coach and pitching coach Jared Brown making his return to Happy Valley.

After serving as the Spikes' hitting coach in 2023, Battle led the club to the best overall record in the MLB Draft League in his pilot season as a skipper last year with a 41-37 mark across both halves. Battle also led the Spikes to a league-best 437 overall runs, 237 of which were scored over 43 games in the season's second half.

In addition, 2024 Spikes infielders Robert Hipwell (sixth round, Giants) and Deniel Ortiz (16th round, Cardinals) and 2023 Spikes infielder Tyler Wilson (eighth round, Yankees) were selected in this past year's MLB Draft after spending time under Battle's tutelage.

After being selected in the third round of the 2003 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees, Battle received chilling news, as doctors diagnosed him with cancer, specifically B-cell lymphoma in his ribs. However, Battle overcame this adversity, and after six months of chemotherapy treatments, he returned to action and embarked on a 14-year professional career.

During his time in the pros, Battle made four stops in the Yankee organization for a total of six seasons, then played a further six seasons in American independent pro ball, including stints at two Pennsylvania stops in York and Washington. Battle added plenty of international experience as he played in Japan for the Kochi Fighting Dogs and in Canada with the Edmonton Capitals.

Battle now owns and operates Battlegroundz Baseball in his hometown of Atlanta, where he teaches and develops young players. In the offseason, Tim celebrated his wedding to his wife Shontel.

"I am honored to once again have the opportunity to come back to the Spikes this summer and help develop the future of baseball alongside Jared and Lastings," said Battle. "Thanks to Sean Campbell and the MLB Draft League as well as Scott Walker and the Spikes for the chance to come back to Happy Valley and all of the great fans who support their team and players. The support of my family - my wife Shontel, my girls Brielle and Empress, my mom, my dad, and so many others - means so much to me, and I could not continue this journey without them."

Milledge returns to the Spikes after joining the club as hitting coach in July of 2024 following over a decade of playing professionally, including six MLB seasons with the New York Mets, Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox.

The Bradenton, Fla. native was taken 12th overall by the Mets in the 2003 MLB Draft, then became the youngest player in Major League Baseball when he debuted in New York at the age of 21 in 2006. Milledge spent two seasons with the Mets, then was traded to the Nationals, where he hit 14 homers and knocked in 61 runs in 2008. In 2009, Milledge was traded to the Pirates, for whom he played two seasons before finishing his big-league tenure with the White Sox.

Milledge then went onto an extensive international career, starring for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball in addition to stints in Venezuela, Mexico, and with the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League. Following his playing career, Milledge has served as a hitting instructor in the Bradenton area.

Brown comes back to Happy Valley to oversee the Spikes' pitching staff after helping 2024 hurlers Fidel Ulloa (seventh round, Rockies) and Jacob Kroeger (10th round, Braves) to be selected in the MLB Draft.

The Cumberland (Tenn.) University product was selected by the Montreal Expos in the 2001 MLB Draft before signing with the Pittsburgh Pirates after being drafted in the 24th round in 2005. Brown spent time in the Pirates organization before pitching in the independent ranks for the New Jersey Jackals of the Can-Am League and the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the Northern League.

In addition to his Spikes duties, Brown is in his second year as Pitching Coach at Edward Waters (Fla.) University. He also holds a Biomechanics Specialist Certification and is the owner and Director of Player Development at Rip City Training Facility in Jacksonville, Fla.

"Tim, Jared and Lastings were a tremendous combination in the Spikes dugout last season as we posted the best record in the MLB Draft League, and we look forward to seeing them back in Happy Valley this summer," said Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker. "We are very excited to see them develop the future of baseball before our eyes throughout the season while our fans enjoy plenty of fun, affordable family entertainment."

The 2025 home schedule begins with Opening Night presented by PSECU on Friday, June 6 and runs through Thursday, August 28 as the Spikes' 40 home games will once again equal the most for a regular season in franchise history. Elgses Night has already been announced to join the fun on Saturday, August 23, with more promotions and special events on the 2025 calendar at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to be announced in the weeks to come.

