Spikes, Keys Canceled by Rain After Three Innings on Tuesday

August 6, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes' game against the Frederick Keys was halted by rain after three innings on Tuesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, with rainstorms in the State College area eventually forcing its cancellation.

Though the Keys (5-11 2nd Half) were leading the Spikes (8-9 2nd Half), 4-2, at the time the game was called, the game will not be completed or made up and will not count in the MLB Draft League standings as it did not reach the five innings, or 4 Â1/2 with the home team leading, required to make it an official game.

Since the game did not reach official status, the Spikes' standard rain check policy applies. Fans holding tickets for Tuesday's game can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any other 2024 Spikes home game, based on availability.

Exchanges can be made through the Spikes Ticket Office. Fans can visit the Ticket Office during its normal business hours of 9 a.m. until the end of the game on game days Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until the end on the game on game days Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on non-game days.

Fans can call the Ticket Office at 814-272-1711 or visit the Spikes' Rain Policy page on StateCollegeSpikes.com for more information on ticket redemptions.

No records from the game will count, either. Spikes starter Jeremy Neff had struck out seven batters while also yielding four runs over three innings of work before the stoppage. Cam Bufford's first-inning sacrifice fly and third-inning RBI single produced the Spikes runs.

Peyton Holt and Christian Jackson both delivered two-run doubles for Frederick which will be wiped out by the game's cancellation.

The game was delayed 55 minutes at the outset by previous storms, and its cancellation meant that Tuesday's entire MLB Draft League slate was wiped out by rainstorms in the Eastern United States.

Wednesday, the Spikes and Keys will regroup and meet at 6:35 p.m. for what will now be the opener of an abbreviated two-game series. State College is set to send right-hander Jacob Peaden (2-0) to the mound to face Frederick left-hander Gage Bihm (0-2).

It's a Glizzy and Wine Wednesday at the ballpark, presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars and WOWY Radio, with half-price Country Store Brand hot dogs available at half-price all night long and half-price Seven Mountains Wine Cellars wine from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., as well as half-price Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The series finishes on Thursday with an Eric Milton No-Hitter 25th Anniversary Commemorative Poster Giveaway for the first 500 fans on $1 Beer Night at Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS.

To purchase tickets to Wednesday and Thursday's games, and every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or visit the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.