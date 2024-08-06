Tuesday's Cutters Game Canceled

August 6, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Tuesday night's Williamsport Crosscutters game against the West Virginia Black Bears has been canceled due to rain. This game will not be made-up.

All tickets dated August 6, 2024 can be exchanged in-person at the Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Box Office for a ticket of the same or lesser value to ANY remaining 2024 Cutters home game.

Williamsport will open their now two-game series against the West Virginia Black Bears tomorrow evening at 6:35pm at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. The following promotions are scheduled;

Boomer's Birthday Celebration - Celebrate with Boomer and all of his mascot friends.

Kids Eat Free Wednesday - Presented by GIANT. The first 100 kids age 12 and under get a free hot dog meal.

Hump Day Happy Hour - $3 domestic pints and $1 off craft beer pints until first pitch.

Fans with questions may call the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

