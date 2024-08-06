Game Postponed

August 6, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







Tonight's game between the Trenton Thunder and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers has been cancelled due to rain.

Fans and Media can see a two-game series with the Scrappers starting tomorrow August 7th at noon.

Due to inclement weather, fans may exchange their tickets from August 6, 2024, for any 2024 regular season Thunder home game, for equal or lesser value, based upon availability. Exchanges must be done in person at the radius180 Box Office or over the phone at (609) 394-3300 Opt. 4. Fans must be in possession of their tickets in order to do the exchange. Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am-5:00pm and during home games.

Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark Wednesday August 7th at 12:00 against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for our Business Persons Special! For Tickets and additional information visit trenthonthunder.com/tickets

