Scrappers Are Back at Eastwood Field August 12-18

August 6, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Vs. State College Spikes & Williamsport Crosscutters

Monday, August 12 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 PM

The Scrappers become the Mahoning Valley Cookie Tables for one night only presented by Trumbull County Tourism and 21 WFMJ. The Cookie Tables will be wearing specialty jerseys and hats with jersey proceeds to Goodwill Industries. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the game and on livesource.com. The Scrappers specialty jersey series is brought to you by Foxconn. There will be a Wedding Expo with cookie samples and displays from wedding vendors. BRIDES TO BE get in FREE! Brides, register at the game for a chance to win a night at Eastwood Field as your wedding venue (6 hour rental) plus more! It's Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries Donation Day - bring a donation item and receive a free GA ticket to the game!

Tuesday, August 13 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 PM

It's Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Vlosich Insurance Agency. Seniors (55+) will receive $5 Upper Box seats when tickets are purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Hometown Heroes Night presented by Kent State University - Regional Campuses and 33 WYTV. First Responders and Healthcare Workers present your ID for two FREE Upper Box Seat tickets to the game. It's $2 Pizza Slice Night presented by Pizza Joe's. Get Pizza Joe's pizza for just $2 a slice at the main concession stands throughout the game.

Wednesday, August 14 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 PM

It's Military Appreciation Day presented by The Five 4's Distillery and 33 WYTV. Get two FREE Upper Box seat tickets with a valid Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Wendy'sR Wednesday presented by Wendy'sR. Get buy one get one FREE Upper Box tickets with a Wendy'sR receipt or show the Wendy'sR app at the Chevy All Stars Box Office.

Thursday, August 15 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05 PM

The Scrappers will change their name to the Mahoning Valley Power Goblins for one game only presented by Ultium Cells. The team will wear special KBO inspired jerseys with Power Goblins spelled out in Korean. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the game and on livesource.com with proceeds to the Warren Family Mission. Hats and t-shirts will be available for purchase at the Team Shop at Eastwood Field. It's BUCK NIGHT presented by The Valley's Honda Dealers and Y-103. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs, $1 soft drinks and $2 12oz domestic drafts all game long. The Penguin City Bullpen Bar & Grille will open for all fans beginning at 5pm. The Vegas Band will be performing live pre-game in the picnic garden from 5pm-6:30pm. Youngstown State University Football Team will be at the game for a meet and greet with fans beginning at 7pm.

Friday, August 16 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05 pm

Be sure to stick around after the game for post-game fireworks presented by Bortnick Tractor Sales, 21 WFMJ and WBCB. Sip, sip, hooray for Wine Down Weekend wine specials every Friday presented by Webb Winery. It's Scout Night with sleepover and movie - Overnight packages available and include limited edition Scrappers Scout Night Patch!

Saturday, August 17 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05pm

Bring you four legged friend to Eastwood Field for Bark in the Park Night presented by Steel Valley Spay Neuter Clinic. Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo.

Sunday, August 18 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 2:05pm

It's Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books for Akron Children's and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's Youth League Day presented by Eastwood Mall Complex - kids, wear your youth league jersey for a FREE Upper Box Seat ticket to the game. Kids can also stick around after for kids run the bases.

The Scrappers 2024 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates will open one hour prior to each game.

