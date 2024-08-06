Zach Dezenzo 21' Becomes First MLB Draft League Player Called up to Major Leagues

Frederick, MD - Former Frederick Keys infielder Zach Dezenzo made history Tuesday afternoon after getting called up to the Houston Astros, becoming the first ever MLB Draft League player to make it to Major League Baseball in the four-year history of the league.

Dezenzo, who played for the Keys in 2021, earned the call to Houston after recording a .391 average for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys who are the Triple-A affiliate of the Astros, and will now make his mark with the Astros as one of the top prospects in all of the Houston organization for this season.

During his time in the Key City in 2021, Dezenzo posted a .339 average through 14 games played and finished with six homers and 18 RBIs. He also recorded four doubles and 19 total hits in a short summer with Frederick in the Draft League's

inaugural season. He also played with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in

2022 and finished with a .275 average through 21 games and recorded four homers while driving in 15 runs to the plate.

Dezenzo was drafted in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Astros after graduating from Ohio State in 2022, as his college career featured him posting a .281 career average while hitting 38 homers and recording 131 RBIs through 165 games over his four-year career with the Buckeyes.

This past season, Dezenzo also played for the Astros rookie ball team and the Corpus Christi Hooks, and finished his time in Corpus Christi with a .222 average, two homers, and seven RBIs during 22 games, before moving to Sugar Land in Triple-A to finish out his minor league season.

