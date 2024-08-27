Spikes Fall to Black Bears, 9-2, Keep Pace in MLB Draft League Race

August 27, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes continued a stellar defensive effort in the second half of the Major League Baseball Draft League season by turning three double plays on Tuesday night, but the West Virginia Black Bears took a 9-2 decision at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Despite the loss, the Spikes (20-15 2nd Half) stayed in a virtual tie with the Trenton Thunder (19-14 2nd Half) for first place in the MLB Draft League's second half standings with eight games to play thanks to Trenton's MLB Draft League Overtime loss to the Williamsport Crosscutters.

The Black Bears (19-15 2nd Half) did advance to within a half-game of both the Spikes and Thunder with the win, while the Mahoning Valley Scrappers (18-15 2nd Half) stayed 1 Â1/2 games back and the Frederick Keys (17-17 2nd Half) remained three games back after a rain-shortened tie at Eastwood Field on Tuesday.

The second-half champion will face the Crosscutters, the first-half champion, in the MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 5 at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport.

The Spikes fell behind after West Virginia posted a five-run third inning capped by Jack O'Dowd's three-run homer, his fourth of the season, to the outfield bleachers above the 18.55-foot-high right field wall. State College bounced back as Josh Spiegel launched a two-run homer 422 feet off the batter's eye in center field in the third for his third long ball of the season.

However, the Black Bears added back to their lead, culminating in Trace Willhoite's 418-foot solo shot in the ninth for his sixth home run across both halves of the West Virginia season.

Nick Hohenstein (3-1) took his first loss of the season after being charged with six runs on eight hits and a hit batsman while recording one strikeout over five innings.

West Virginia starter Brenton Thiels (3-0), who at seven feet tall is believed to be the tallest hurler to ever step foot on the mound at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, limited the Spikes to two runs on six hits and three walks over five innings for the win. Thiels struck out four batters on the night.

The Spikes and Black Bears continue their three-game series with the middle game on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. inside Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. State College is slated to send right-hander Chris Shull (1-1) to the hill, while West Virginia is scheduled to go with right-hander Christian Womble (1-4).

Fans can enjoy the last Glizzy & Wine Wednesday presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars and WOWY Radio, featuring half-price Country Store Brand hot dogs throughout the night and half-price wine and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, the series concludes as 6:35 p.m. with a fantastic postgame FIREWORKS show presented by Starfire Corporation on THON Night with the fourth and final Bark in the Park of the season presented by the Centre Daily Times all joining $1 Beer Night at Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS.

Plus, fans are encouraged to Wear White to the ballpark on Thursday as we build momentum for Penn State Football's season opener at West Virginia on Saturday, and we'll show we have regard for our furniture in Happy Valley as rather than burn a couch, we'll give one to a lucky fan with the Medlar Field at Lubrano Park Couch Giveaway.

To purchase tickets to Wednesday and Thursday's games, as well as the 2024 home finale at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Tuesday, September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or visit the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at approximately 6:35 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.