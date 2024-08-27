Crosscutters Win in Walk-off

August 27, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

A high scoring affair at Trenton Thunder Ballpark that featured sixteen combined runs on 23 combined hits went to Sudden Death and saw Ali LaPread and the Williamsport Crosscutters walk it off on Tuesday night.

During regulation, four different Crosscutters recorded a multi-hit game, led by Porter Brown going 3 for 6 with a double and three runs scored. Cory Taylor, Jacob Corson and Kyson Donahue all picked up two hits. McGwire Holbrook also added his fourth home run of the season tonight with a solo shot in the fourth inning.

Six Williamsport pitchers saw time on the mound tonight with Zachary Murray's start only lasting 2.1 innings, allowing six runs. Jacob James and Brett Thomas, who was charged with his second blown save of the season, each allowed a run to score. Nick McCollum, Parker Kruglewicz and Luke Baker closed the final two innings without allowing another Thunder run.

Porter Brown was the placed runner to start MLB Draft League Sudden Death. He would move to second on a Sac Bunt from Cory Taylor and went to third on a Jacob Corson groundout. That would bring Ali LaPread to the plate who, despite being 0 for 3 on the night, singled into right field to score Brown and give the Crosscutters the walk-off victory.

Per MLB Draft League rules, stats from Sudden Death are not officially recorded and there is no winning or losing pitcher for the contest.

This three-game set between the Williamsport Crosscutters and Trenton Thunder continues on Wednesday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and live coverage will be available on Crosscutters.com and the MLB.tv App.

Crosscutters Record: 8-25 2nd Half, 30-33 Overall Next Game: Wednesday, August 28th at Trenton, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, August 30th vs Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

