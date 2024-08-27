Director of Smiles Jerseys Raise over $4,500 for Special Olympics

Sports stats



Williamsport Crosscutters

Director of Smiles Jerseys Raise over $4,500 for Special Olympics

August 27, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)
Williamsport Crosscutters News Release


The Williamsport Crosscutters recently celebrated the half birthday of their beloved Director of Smiles, Rhashan West-Bey, by wearing special theme jerseys that featured his likeness. The game-worn jerseys, sponsored by Bower Electric, raised $4,502.71 in a special online auction benefiting Lycoming County Special Olympics. Rhashan is a Special Olympics participant in bowling.
Check out the Williamsport Crosscutters Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...

Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 27, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Williamsport Crosscutters Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central