Director of Smiles Jerseys Raise over $4,500 for Special Olympics

August 27, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

The Williamsport Crosscutters recently celebrated the half birthday of their beloved Director of Smiles, Rhashan West-Bey, by wearing special theme jerseys that featured his likeness. The game-worn jerseys, sponsored by Bower Electric, raised $4,502.71 in a special online auction benefiting Lycoming County Special Olympics. Rhashan is a Special Olympics participant in bowling.

