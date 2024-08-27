Crosscutters Steal Game One from Thunder in Sudden Death

August 27, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







Your Trenton Thunder dropped their third straight game to the Williamsport Crosscutters in sudden death fashion on Tuesday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. After falling behind 6-0 the Thunder bats pushed across seven runs in three straight innings to tie the game.

Trailing 6-0 in the bottom of the second, Trenton worked their first two runs across with a Hunter Dorraugh double (7) down the right-field line that scored Jack O'Reilly all the way from first. Dorraugh would come around to score thanks to an RBI-single from Rutgers product Pete Durocher to make it 6-2. After Williamsport got one back on a solo homerun in the third, the Thunder had another response with a four-spot of their own in their half of the inning.

Jack O'Reilly delivered a bases clearing 3-RBI double (12) on a sharp liner down the left field line to make it a 7-5 game with just one out. The Villanova product took home Hyatt Regency Princeton Honors in the effort finishing 3- 3 with three RBIs, two runs, a walk, and a hit by pitch. Durocher would drive in his second run on the night on a Sac-Fly to make it a one run game.

The Thunder would come back to tie the game at seven in the fourth on a Jakob Simons solo homerun (2). The Crosscutters would re-take the lead in the sixth, but the Thunder would later tie it at 8 on a wild pitch in the bottom half of the inning. Ultimately Trenton had their chances to win in regulation as they would strand 12 men on base in the series opener.

Williamsport would win the game in sudden-death fashion after a flail single into right field with two outs and a man on third. Despite the loss, your Thunder still remain tied in first place with the State College Spikes and lead the West Virginia Black Bears by a half-game.

Your Thunder transform into the Goldens and look to get back in the win column in game two of the series at 7:00 on Wednesday Night. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark Wednesday August 28th at 7:00 against the Williamsport Crosscutters for Bark at the Park and Strike Hawaiian Headband Giveaway to the first 1,030 fans ages 13+. For tickets and additional information visit trenthonthunder.com/tickets.

