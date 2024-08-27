Game One Between Scrappers and Keys Ruled No Contest

August 27, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Niles, OH - The first game of a three-game series between the Frederick Keys and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers was ruled a no-contest after seven innings Tuesday night due to weather, with the score being tied at 3-3 prior to the rain delay.

As a result, both teams record will remain the same but the statistics from Tuesday's game will count since it was played seven innings at Eastwood Field, as the Keys and Scrappers now prepare for game three of the series on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

A solo homer for the Scrappers handed the home team an early 1-0 lead, as the Keys went scoreless in the top of the first despite getting a two-out base hit in the top of the opening inning.

Following a scoreless second inning for both sides, Mahoning Valley brought home two more runs on a two-RBI single, extending their lead to 3-0 heading into the fourth Tuesday night.

Keenan Taylor (Purdue) cut the lead for the home team to two on an RBI double, trimming the deficit to two at 3-1 through four innings of play, after a scoreless bottom of the fourth was thrown by Gage Bihm,

A solo home run hit by Elijah Dickerson (Towson) in the top of the fifth cut the deficit to one going into the halfway part of the contest, and Kade Lancour went on to throw a scoreless bottom of the frame, taking the contest into the sixth with the Keys down just 3-2 at Eastwood Field.

The Keys tied the game in the top of the sixth after a wild pitch brought Brody Fahr (Presbyterian) home from third to put the score at 3-3 heading into the seventh.

After each team did not score in the seventh, the game went into a delay in the eighth, and eventually was called off due to inclement weather with the final score at 3-3 and the game being ruled a no-contest.

The Keys now prepare for game two of the series against the Scrappers which takes place Wednesday night, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. at Eastwood Field.

