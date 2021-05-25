Spikes Come Back Late But Fall to Crosscutters, 6-5, in MLB Draft League Debut

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes trimmed an early 6-0 deficit, but dropped a 6-5 decision to the Williamsport Crosscutters in their inaugural game in the Major League Baseball Draft League on Monday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

James Jett smashed a three-run double in the seventh to make up the bulk of the Spikes' (0-1) comeback, while Cameron Lee drove in a pair of runs. State College also used the running game to great effect, swiping a total of six bases in seven attempts, one shy of the club's single-game stolen base record.

The Spikes fell behind in the second as Williamsport's (1-0) Trey Steffler doubled home two runs and a throwing error by State College starting pitcher Andrew Moore (0-1) added another. The Crosscutters added another trio of runs in the fourth on RBI singles from Isaac Nunez and Jacob Teter, plus a run-scoring fielder's choice from Jaxon Shirley.

Lee's RBI single in the fifth started the Spikes' surge, while his bases-loaded walk in the eighth drew State College within one.

Moore yielded three runs, two of them earned, on three hits and two walks over 1 2/3 innings to draw the loss. The right-hander also hit a batter and struck out one.

Crosscutters reliever Ryan Velazquez (1-0) earned the win after striking out five of the eight batters he faced over two one-run innings. Velazquez allowed two hits in the victorious outing.

Both pitching staffs elicited K's aplenty, with State College recording 13 strikeouts and Williamsport compiling 18 strikeouts.

Prior to the game, Penn State Men's Basketball Head Coach Micah Shrewsbury threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the season.

The Spikes next head to Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field to play opposition to Williamsport on the Crosscutters' Opening Night. State College is set to send right-hander Joe Miceli, a Bergen (N.J.) Community College product committed to North Carolina, to the hill to face Williamsport righty Chase Costello.

Following a two-game series at Mahoning Valley, the Spikes return home Friday to start a five-game homestand through Memorial Day Weekend. Fans will enjoy the first Bark in the Park Night of the season on Friday at 6:35 p.m. as Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will go to the dogs for this popular event. Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the ballpark for a night filled with canine-centric fun.

The Spikes meet the Trenton Thunder for the second game of a three-game set on May 29 at 6:35 p.m. It will be the first Super Saturday of the season presented by the PA Lottery and B94.5, featuring the first of five Baseball Bingo nights, before the series finale on Sunday, May 30 with a 4:05 p.m. game as part of Scott Walker's Birthday Celebration, honoring Spikes General Manager Scott Walker.

Spikes fans can then come to the ballpark in increased numbers starting on the final day of the month as Medlar Field at Lubrano Park increases to 100% capacity for the club's May 31 Memorial Day Summer Kickoff against the Frederick Keys.

Tickets for each game on the upcoming homestand, as well as every game on the 2021 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, starting with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

