Black Bears Return to Monongalia County Ballpark in Season Opener

May 25, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W. Va. - For the first time in nearly two years, the West Virginia Black Bears returned to action at Monongalia County Ballpark on Monday as they hosted the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. Led by first-time manager, Jedd Gyorko, the Black Bears could not overcome an early run deficit and fell to the Scrappers, 8-1.

Starting off the game, 3B Kaebor Rog recorded the first hit of the Black Bears season with a double, though they were unable to convert for the rest of the first inning.

The Black Bears' defense faced a few setbacks in the top of the third inning. With one man on base for Mahoning Valley, Jalen Jones hit a homerun off starting P Kevin Dowdell making the score 0-2. A walk leading to a stolen base and a single added one more run to the Scrappers' score. P John Czeslawski entered from the bullpen for the Black Bears to stop the attack, but back-to-back dropped catches by C Tucker Mitchell added two more runs for Mahoning Valley. By the end of the third inning, the Bears trailed the Scrappers 0-5.

Looking for momentum after another score from the Scrappers in the fourth, the Black Bears' offense made some moves. A single from SS Jeron Williams had the Black Bears on base before receiving their last out. But after loading the bases, Mahoning Valley tagged two more runs on the board, bringing the score to 7-1.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Black Bears showed some signs of life. With one out, CF Jason Thomas hit a double towards the left foul line. C Tucker Mitchell followed with his own double, as Thomas crossed home plate. However, the rally ended in the bottom of the seventh, and the remaining innings would yield yet another Scrappers run.

The Black Bears ended the night with only four hits to the Scrappers' seven, with a final score of 8-1. Pitchers John Czeslawski and Ga'von Wray both had four strikeouts out of the six pitchers that were on the mound tonight for the Black Bears.

The West Virginia Black Bears return for the second game of the two-game series to face the Mahoning Scrappers tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.