Keys Bats Stay Silent, Record Drops to 0-2

Frederick MD - The Frederick Keys fell to the Trenton Thunder by a score of 6-5 on Tuesday afternoon inside of Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. The Keys mustered just three hits in the game, from three separate players.

After two strikeouts and a groundout to end the top half of the 1st, the Keys struggled defensively. Yamil Robles led the bottom half of the inning off with a bloop single down the left field line. He then proceeded to steal second base, moving up to third on a throwing error by Lucas Torres on the play. Robles came around to score on a wild pitch by Keys starter Will Stevens.

Stevens pitched a clean 2nd inning but allowed a lot of base runners in three innings of work. Stevens finished allowing three runs on three hits adding in three walks and six strikeouts. The Keys pitching staff combined for 31 strikeouts over the two-game series against Trenton.

Frederick's offense came alive in the 2nd inning after Nick Hernandez led things off with a walk. Dominique Collie hit a ball to second base with one out, but was able to beat out the throw to avoid being doubled up, Hernandez came around to score. With two outs in the inning Alex Ulloa hit a routine flyball to deep centerfield that was dropped by Thorton. Fuentes and Collie scored on the play to give Frederick its only lead of the day at 3-1.

Trenton responded with two runs in both the 3rd and 4th innings reaching seven times by way of the free pass or hit by pitch in those innings combined.

The Keys were able to tie things up in the 7th inning scoring two runs in the frame. A bases loaded walk to Kameron Wells pushed the fourth Keys run across the plate. A passed ball three pitches later brought Dominique Collie across the plate to tie the game at 5-5.

Trenton made quick work in the bottom half of the 7th against Sebastian Perez-Flores. After a strikeout to start the inning, Perez walked Peter Vazquez. Vazquez came all the way around from first to score on a double by Christopher Brue to give Trenton a 6-5 lead.

