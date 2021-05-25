Brecklin Goes Deep for Spikes, Crosscutters Take 3-2 Win

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - The State College Spikes made some Major League Baseball Draft League history on Tuesday night as Brady Brecklin launched a solo homer in the ninth for the Spikes' first-ever blast as an MLB Draft League club, but the Williamsport Crosscutters scored two runs in the bottom half of the frame to take a 3-2 thriller at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Brecklin's homer was measured at 383 feet over the left field wall and took off from the lumber at 99 miles per hour to stake the Spikes (0-2) to a 2-1 lead. The Illinois Central Community College product has collected three hits over his first two games in a State College uniform, the most in the MLB Draft League.

Williamsport (2-0) fought back in the bottom of the ninth as Trey Steffler and Isaac Nunez drew back-to-back walks. Freddie Matos then reached on an infield single to shortstop, with a subsequent throwing error plating Steffler to tie the game. Following an intentional walk to Kyle O'Brien, Noah Hemphill drew the fourth walk of the inning to bring in Nunez and give the Crosscutters the win.

The game was a pitcher's duel early on in the night. Spikes starter Joe Miceli delivered four strong innings in which he did not allow a run, yielding just two hits and three walks while striking out six Williamsport batters. Crosscutters starter Chase Costello gave up one hit and one walk while striking out two over three innings.

Righty Cade Carlson followed Miceli on the mound for the Spikes and allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five batters over four innings.

The Crosscutters took the first lead of the game when Hemphill singled in Nunez in the fifth. State College responded in the very next frame as Jack Anderson hurried home on a sixth-inning error.

Crosscutters reliever Owen Holt (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing Brecklin's home run. Holt allowed a total of two hits and a walk while recording one strikeout over two innings.

Drew Janssen (0-1) pitched the ninth for the Spikes and took the loss. Janssen officially logged one-third of an inning with two runs, a hit and four walks against him.

Wednesday, the Spikes begin a two-game road series at the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. Right-hander Griffin Miller, who is committed to play at Oklahoma after time spent at Dyersburg State in Tennessee, gets the ball for State College. Mahoning Valley's starter has not yet been announced.

Following the road jaunt, the Spikes return home Friday to start a five-game homestand through Memorial Day Weekend. Fans will enjoy the first Bark in the Park Night of the season on Friday at 6:35 p.m. as Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will go to the dogs for this popular event. Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the ballpark for a night filled with canine-centric fun.

The Spikes meet the Trenton Thunder for the second game of a three-game set on May 29 at 6:35 p.m. It will be the first Super Saturday of the season presented by the PA Lottery and B94.5, featuring the first of five Baseball Bingo nights, before the series finale on Sunday, May 30 with a 4:05 p.m. game as part of Scott Walker's Birthday Celebration, honoring Spikes General Manager Scott Walker.

Spikes fans can then come to the ballpark in increased numbers starting on the final day of the month as Medlar Field at Lubrano Park increases to 100% capacity for the club's May 31 Memorial Day Summer Kickoff against the Frederick Keys.

Tickets for each game on the upcoming homestand, as well as every game on the 2021 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, starting with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

