Cutters Walk It Off

May 25, 2021 Noah Hemphill s base-loaded walk plated Isaac Nunez to give the Crosscutters a walk-off, 3-2, win over the Spikes in their Home Opener.

Hemphill recorded both of the Crosscutters RBI in the win, finishing the night 2-for-4 with a pair of singles to pace the Cutters offense, that finished with six hits in the winning effort.

Chase Costello tossed three shutout innings in his first start of the season, striking out two while allowing a walk and a hit in the no decision.

The Cutters bullpen was able to pick up the win for the second-straight night, combining to allow two runs, one earned, over six innings of work. Despite surrendering a solo home run in the top of the 9th, Owen Holt was credited with the win, his first of the season.

The win gives the Crosscutters the series win and the series sweep over the Spikes. Its the Cutters first series win and sweep of the 2021 season.

WP: Owen Holt (1-0) LP: Drew Janssen (0-1)

SV: N/A (0)

Crosscutters Record: 2-0

Next Game: Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Trenton

Next Home Game/Promotion: Monday, May 31, 2021 vs Trenton, 1:05 p.m.Knoebels Day

