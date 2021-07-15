(S)Pfaadt On

On Wednesday night, the Hillsboro Hops evened the series with a 2-0 victory against the Vancouver Canadians. Brandon Pfaadt was the story of the game with a dominant 91-pitch complete-game shutout, earning his second win of the season. Pfaadt's longest inning came in the second with a "whopping" 14 pitches. The shutout was the third in Hops' history -- dating back to 2013.

The Hops struck first with two runs in the bottom of the second off Canadians' starter Paxton Schultz. Eduardo Diaz led off with an infield single to third base and advanced to second on a throwing error by Sebastian Espino. With one out, Reece Hampton drove in the games first run with a sharp line drive to center field. Hillsboro was able to do some two-out damage off Schultz as well with an RBI double by Dominic Canzone.

Pfaadt was well into his groove by the middle innings, only allowing one base runner between the third and fifth. The Hops' defense dazzled in the sixth to keep the C's off the board. After two quick outs from Pfaadt, Rafael Lantigua doubled to center field to provide Vancouver's first threat. Tanner Morris followed with a line drive single to left field, but Diaz dealt the defensive gem of the game with a perfect throw to gun down Lantigua at home plate, preserving the shutout.

That would be the last threat the C's could muster up. Pfaadt continued to cruise in the later innings only allowing one base runner over the final three frames. The 6-4 right hander finished with a four-hit five-strikeout complete-game shutout.

The shutout was the third in Hops' history and first since August 31, 2013 -- Kyle Schepel tossed a complete-game no-hitter -- Ross Gerdeman earned the first shutout in Hops' history earlier in the 2013 season. Pfaadt's shutout was 2,874 days after Schepel's no-hitter.

Hillsboro (25-35) will face off against Vancouver (31-31) again tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com with the pregame coverage beginning at 6:50.

