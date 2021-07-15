C's Baffled by Pfaadt in Shutout Loss

Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) twirled their third complete game shutout in franchise history as Brandon Pfaadt kept the Vancouver Canadians off balance in a 2-0 loss Wednesday evening at Ron Tonkin Field.

Pfaadt was the story of the night. The 22-year-old tossed nine shutout innings, allowed four hits, walked one and struck out five to earn the win and make history.

The only serious challenge the C's mustered came in the sixth. Rafael Lantigua doubled with two outs before Tanner Morris singled to left field. Lantigua got the wave as he tried to score from second base but a strong throw nailed him at the plate to preserve the shutout and keep the Hops ahead 2-0.

Hillsboro did what they needed to do on offense to back Pfaadt's gem. The Hops plated a pair in the bottom of the second thanks to three hits - including an RBI double from Dom Canzone - off of Canadians starter Paxton Schultz (L, 3-2). Despite those two runs, Schultz was otherwise solid through five innings in which he scattered six hits, walked two and struck out seven.

Adrian Hernandez took over in the sixth and logged three scoreless innings with one hit, two walks and five strikeouts.

Ryan Gold and Eric Rivera were the only other two C's hitter to record a hit. Gold doubled with one out in the second but was stranded at third and Rivera singled with two outs in the eighth.

The C's and Hops go head-to-head for game three tomorrow night. Vancouver has yet to name their starter while Hillsboro will send #6 Diamondbacks prospect (MLB.com) Slade Cecconi to the mound. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and can be heard live on Sportsnet 650. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

