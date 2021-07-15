Home Runs Prove Costly Again, Ems Earn 12-6 Win

Spokane Indians catcher Daniel Cope (43) is congratulated by Kyle Datres (3) and others after a home run

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Eugene Emeralds fought back from an early four-run deficit and got a huge grand slam from Heath Quinn to send Spokane to their fourth-straight loss, 12-6, on Fields of Green Sweepstakes presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supply, a SiteOne Company.

-TOP PERFORMERS

Daniel Cope ate his wheaties this morning. He entered the game with zero homers this season and launched two of them in consecutive at-bats on Wednesday. It's the first time in his playing career that he's had a multi-homer performance.

Heath Quinn ate from that same box of wheaties. After hitting his first homer of the season last night, he hit two more on Wednesday, including the monster grand slam to give Eugene an 8-6 lead in the sixth inning. He finished with six RBI.

Michael Toglia produced an RBI groundout and a two-run double to tie a season-high three RBI night. His 42 RBI rank 4th in the High-A West.

BY THE NUMBERS

Franklin Labour did it again. With another solo homer in the fifth inning, he now has nine homers in nine games at Avista Stadium in his career.

Spokane has given up 10+ runs in three-straight home games. The 12 runs for Eugene matches their 12-run output on Tuesday.

Brenton Doyle saw his hitting streak end at 10 games with an 0-for-5 night.

KEY MOMENT

Trailing 6-3 entering the sixth, Eugene got two men aboard with two outs. Spokane looked to Fineas Del Bonta-Smith to get out of the inning, but he walked two straight batters and gave up a grand slam to Heath Quinn to turn a three-run lead into a two-run deficit.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The red-hot Tri-City Dust Devils earned a fourth-consecutive victory, putting up 15 runs to beat the Everett AquaSox, 15-6.

Hillsboro got a two-hit complete game shutout from Brandon Pfaadt to beat Vancouver 2-0.

