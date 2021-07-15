Soto Shines in Lopsided Road Win

July 15, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







Behind a season-high in runs and hits the Tri-City Dust Devils (24-37) beat the Everett AquaSox 15-6 on Wednesday night at Funko Field. Livan Soto had four of the team's 18 hits and drove in four runs in Tri-City's convincing victory.

The Dust Devils did trail by three runs early in the night, but Tri-City would go on to score 12 unanswered runs in the game. Not only did Soto have a bit performance at the plate, Brendon Davis, Adrian Rondon, and Kienner Pina all at three hits for the Dust Devils. Reliever Mathias Dietz earned the win in his Tri-City debut after tossing 2.1 scoreless innings.

Right-hander Robinson Pina will toe the rubber for the Dust Devils in the third meeting in the six-game road series as the team looks for their fifth straight win. Everett will counter with right-hander Levi Stoudt.

For more information regarding tickets for upcoming home games visit www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or call the team's office at (509) 544-8789.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from July 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.