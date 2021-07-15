Throwback Thursday Is Back

July 15, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







You know what Throwback Thursday means: select concessions are just $2.50, all night long! Enjoy 12 oz Coors Lights, sodas, hot dogs and small bags of popcorn for just $2.50 each. Show your WSU pride, put on some crimson and grey and join us for Coug Night! Former WSU basketball star Josh Hawkinson will be throwing out the first pitch.

Plus, we've got a variety of memorabilia up for auction, including George Kirby's game-worn 4th of July cleats. The auction ends on at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 19; click here to place your bid.

Here's everything else going on this week:

Friday, July 16

Every Friday home game is Funko Friday! This week's giveaway is a Funko Field Exclusive Camo Webbly POP! which we gave out earlier this season. It's also Heroes vs. Villains Night; dressing up is encouraged! Plus, purchase tennis balls for $5 per bag for postgame Launch-a-Ball.

Saturday, July 17

Saturday is Domestic Violence Awareness Night, presented by Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation. Fans will receive TOPPS Card Packs courtesy of the Safe at Home Foundation. A Joe Torre signed baseball will be up for auction, with proceeds benefitting a domestic violence awareness charity in our community. It's also Mystery Jersey Night; the team will be wearing a surprise jersey, which will be available for auction online. Jersey auction proceeds will benefit the AquaSox Community Fund presented by the Kendall Auto Group. Keep an eye out for an email with more information about both auctions next week! As if there wasn't enough; Rally Kid will be throwing out the first pitch and we added a postgame fireworks show!

Sunday, July 18

It's Healthier Communities Day presented by Providence! Make sure to visit their booths at the game. Plus, Kids Run the Bases is back. Meet at the first base gate 10 minutes after the game ends. Kids Club Members go first! Kids are not allowed on the field until all players have exited.

All giveaways are one per person, not per ticket.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from July 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.