Sparks Sign Center Queen Egbo to Hardship Contract
June 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks News Release
The Los Angeles Sparks announced today it has signed center Queen Egbo to a hardship contract.
In three WNBA seasons, the 6-foot-4 center has played 73 games (31 starts), averaging 5.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 blocks, while shooting 45.9 percent from the field in 16.5 minutes per game.
Egbo was selected 10th overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2022 draft out of Baylor University, where she won the 2019 national championship. Following the center's rookie season, she was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team. Egbo has also played for the Washington Mystics and began the 2024 campaign with the Connecticut Sun, for whom she played three games.
