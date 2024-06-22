Dallas Wings Drop 97-69 Contest at Washington Mystics

June 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Washington, DC - The Dallas Wings fell at the Washington Mystics 97-69 on Saturday afternoon at Entertainment and Sports Arena. The Mystics made 11 three-pointers to keep Dallas at bay, as the shorthanded Wings dropped to 3-12 on the year and Washington moved to 3-13.

Jacy Sheldon had a career-high 16 points - her fourth consecutive game of setting a career-best in scoring after establishing previous bests against Connecticut (6/15) then Minnesota (6/17) and then Chicago (6/20), all within the last week. She added a career-high five rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal.

Playing in just her second game since returning from injury, Natasha Howard had a team-high 19 points, including a 7-9 clip from the free-throw line, to go along with six boards, two assists, a steal and a block. Howard remains on minutes restriction following her injury (broken foot) on May 15, playing under 23 minutes this afternoon.

Kalani Brown scored a season-high 13 points in less than 16 minutes off the bench, making 6-of-8 shots from the field while adding three rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Dallas, which remains without Satou Sabally (18.6 ppg in 2023), Maddy Siegrist (14.6 ppg in 2024) and rookie Jaelyn Brown, shot .394 from the field but was limited to a 5-24 (.208) mark from three, while the Mystics were hot from beyond the arc. Washington shot .486 overall and 11-of-26 (.423) from deep - just the second Wings opponent to make double-digit triples this season.

Washington held the advantage in rebounds (39-36), points in the paint (34-22), second-chance points (9-8) and fast break points (8-2). Dallas committed 22 turnovers which Washington turned into 24 points, while the Wings forced 15 Mystics miscues which they turned into 15 points.

Emily Engstler led four Washington players in double figures with a game-high 23 points, including three made threes.

Dallas will get a second swing against the Mystics in less than 24 hours, as the two meet again in Washington, DC, at 2 p.m. CT tomorrow, in a game airing on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and streaming on WNBA League Pass.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.