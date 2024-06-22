Las Vegas Aces Take Down Connecticut Sun 85-74

June 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - A'ja Wilson scored 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces (8-6) handed the visiting Connecticut Sun (13-2) their second loss of the season, 85-74, on Friday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Kelsey Plum added 18 points, Alysha Clark scored 11 and Kiah Stokes grabbed 10 rebounds and added 7 points.

DiJonai Carrington scored 19 points and Brionna Jones had 18 for the Sun.

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 20, Connecticut 16)

Connecticut scored first, led by no more than 4 points and was up 16-14 with 1:29 to play in the quarter. The Aces closed on a 6-0 run. The Aces shot just 33.3% from the field and Connecticut hit on 41.2% of theirs shots. Wilson had 6 points and 5 rebounds, while Jones scored 11 for the Sun.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 45, Connecticut 28)

After the Aces increased their lead to 28-19, the Sun scored the next 5 points to cut it to 28-23. They came no closer as the Aces outscored the Sun 17-5 over the final 6:39 of the half. Plum led the Aces with 8 points and Stokes had 4 to go with 8 boards. Alyssa Thomas scored 6 for the Sun. The Aces shot 55.6% from the field, while holding the Sun to just 23.1%. The Aces outrebounded the Sun 14-5, outscored the Sun 14-4 points in the paint and dished out 8 assists while the Sun had 2.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 63, Connecticut 50)

A 15-4 run by Connecticut helped slice into their 17-point halftime deficit and moved the visitors to within 7, 54-47, at 4:04. A Megan Gustafson free throw halted the Sun's run, and the Aces finished the 3rd quarter by scoring 9 of the final 12 points. The Aces, who owned the glass 11-6, including 5-0 on the offensive end, scored 7 second-chance points. Wilson scored 10 points and Carrington tallied 11 for Connecticut.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 85, Connecticut 74)

The Aces went up by as many as 19 points midway into the final frame before both teams went to their benches to close it out. Plum scored 5 for the Aces and Astou Ndour-Fall had 7 for the visiting side. Each team connected on over 50% from the field.

KEY STATS

It has been 1,561 days since Breonna Taylor was murdered. In 2022, three officers were federally charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and civil rights violations. One of the officers later pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy, marking the first conviction in the case. A second officer went to trial on October 30, 2023, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict, and a mistrial was declared. Charges were refiled, and the new trial is scheduled for October 14, 2024.

The ACLU is currently tracking 523 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the United States, up from 515 at the start of the 2024 WNBA season.

The Aces shot 47.7% from the field and an even 25% from 3-point range while Connecticut finished shooting 42.6% overall and 46.2% from distance.

The Aces hit 17 of 23 from the line and the Sun made 16 of their 25 attempts.

The Aces owned the glass 42-29 and 10-3 on the offensive end while outscoring the Sun 13-8 on second-chance points.

The Aces outscored the Sun 44-30 points in the paint and their bench outscored the Sun's reserves 22-16.

GAME NOTES

Chelsea Gray handed out 1 assist, and now has 1,507 for her career-the 9th most in WNBA history. Cappie Pondexter is 8th on the list with 1,578 assists

Stokes entered the game with 1,491 career rebounds and grabbed her 1,500th rebound on the defensive end with 47 seconds left in the first half. She now has 1,501 career caroms.

Wilson has scored at least 20 points in 19 straight regular season games which extended her WNBA record.

Wilson's 16 rebounds tied her career high, which she grabbed four times previously, last vs. Seattle on June 29, 2022.

Wilson had 2 blocked shots and now has 377 for her career-the 15th most in WNBA history. Tamika Catchings is 14th on the list with 385, and Tina Charles is 13th with 394.

Wilson's 26 points and 16 rebounds marked the 85th double-double of her career, which ranks 7th in WNBA history.

The 42 rebounds were the most hauled in by the Aces in 2024.

The Aces were without the services of Kierstan Bell (lower right leg injury).

The Aces welcomed 10,389 fans to Michelob ULTRA Arena, which equals the 6th-highest attendance at an aces game at MUA.

NEXT UP

Las Vegas is off until Thursday, June 27, when the Aces travel to Chicago (5-9) for a 4 pm PT tip against the Sky. The game is being broadcast nationally on Amazon Prime Video and locally on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

