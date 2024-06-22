Postgame Notes: Liberty 98, Sparks 88

TEAM NOTABLES

On Saturday, the New York Liberty (14-3) defeated the Los Angeles Sparks (4-13), 98-88.

At 14-3, the 2024 Liberty are off to the team's best start through 17 games in franchise history.

With the win, New York extends the longest win streak against Los Angeles in franchise history and moved above .500 against the Sparks in the all-time regular-season series between these two original WNBA franchises for the first time since May of 2016.

Three Liberty players (Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Kayla Thornton) scored at least 20 points for the second time in Liberty franchise history and the first time since 2006.

The Liberty's 47 three-pointers in the last three games sets a new WNBA record for the most three-pointers made in any three-game span all-time.

For the second consecutive game, New York had four starters with five or more assists for the fifth time this season after never accomplishing this feat prior to 2024. No other team in WNBA history has had four or more starters record at least five assists more than two times within the same season, and it had previously never been accomplished in consecutive games.

The Liberty's starters combined for 16 three-pointers in the win, which is the second-most three-pointers made by a team's starters in WNBA history.

New York recorded a season-high 31 assists in the win, which is the second-most single-game assists by any team in 2024.

Up Next: The New York Liberty will face the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, June 23 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Gateway Center Arena.

KEY RUNS

Q1 : Los Angeles went on a 15-2 run from the 3:42 mark of the first to the 1:07 mark of the first quarter.

Q2 : New York went on a 23-9 run from the 8:05 mark of the second to the 2:53 mark of the third quarter.

Q3 : New York went on a 24-9 run from the 7:45 mark of the third to the 2:32 mark of the third quarter.

Q4 : Los Angeles went on a 19-7 run from the 2:19 mark of the third to the 7:50 mark of the final quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty offense with 33 points and a season-high seven assists for her second 30-point outing of the season. Stewart also tied her career-high with six blocks, which is tied for the second-most blocks in Liberty franchise history. With the Sparks blocking just one shot, this marks the first time in Liberty franchise history that a player out-blocked the entire opposing team by more than three blocks in a single game during the regular season.

In the first half against Los Angeles, Breanna Stewart became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 20 points, five assists, and five blocks in a single half. The reigning MVP's first-half stat line of 24 points, five assists, five blocks, and three steals had previously never been achieved in a full game in WNBA history. Stewart's six games with five or more stocks (steals plus blocks) are tied for the most in the WNBA so far this season.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 24 points and added four three-pointers to extend her streak of regular-season games with at least one made three-pointer to 42, a Liberty franchise record and the longest active streak in the WNBA. With her assist at 2:11 of the second quarter, Ionescu passed Cappie Pondexter for the third-most assists in Liberty franchise history. Ionescu added nine assists and six rebounds. With at least eight assists for the fifth consecutive game, Ionescu has the second-longest streak of eight or more assists in franchise history. Only three players (Courtney Vandersloot, Ticha Penichiero, and Sue Bird) have recorded longer streaks of at least eight assists in WNBA history.

One game after setting her career high with eight assists against Los Angeles on Thursday, Jonquel Jones recorded a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds to go along with five assists. Jones has reached five assists in her last three games, which is the longest such streak of her career. New York moved to 16-0 in regular-season games where Jones recorded a double-double during her Liberty tenure. Jones has made multiple three-pointers in seven consecutive games, which is the second-longest streak of her career and the longest streak by any frontcourt player in 2024.

Leonie Fiebich finished with seven points, seven rebounds and five assists to join Caitlin Clark as the only 2024 rookies to record at least seven rebounds and five assists in consecutive games. Fiebich had at least one steal in her last six games, which ties Angel Reese for the third-longest steals streak among 2024 rookies.

Kayla Thornton scored 20 points to tie her highest-scoring outing with the Liberty and set a new career-high with six three-pointers. Thornton shot 88% (7-8) from the field and 86% (6-7) from beyond the arc in the win and added six rebounds.

