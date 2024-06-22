Mystics vs. Wings Postgame Notes - June 22

June 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







Mystics Game Notes:

The Mystics picked up their largest margin of victory this season with a 28-point win over the Dallas Wings in the first game of the back-to-back.

The Mystics went on a nine-minute, 24-9 scoring run throughout the first and second quarters and never trailed the rest of the game.

The Mystics scored a season high of 31 points in the second quarter, giving the team a 20-point lead at halftime, which is the most they have led at half this season.

The Mystics bench outscored the Wings bench 51-17.

51 points is the most that the Mystics bench has scored this season.

The Mystics bench is currently second in the league in points per game, averaging 25.4, trailing only behind the Los Angeles Sparks (27.9).

The Mystics had a season high of 39 rebounds and tied their season high of 26 assists in the game.

This is the Mystics' seventh constitutive 20+ assist game.

Emily Engstler led the team off the bench with a career-high 23 points in a season-high 25 minutes played.

Engstler carried the early scoring load for the Mystics, putting up 10 points in the first quarter and 15 in the first half, the most she has scored in a quarter and a half in her career.

She had a season-high nine rebounds, to go along with three assists, and two steals.

Engstler's 23-point performance is now sixth in all-time Mystics history in points in a game from a bench player.

Ariel Atkins had seven points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal in the game.

Today, Atkins surpassed Elena Delle Donne (2551) and Crystal Langhorne (2554) to become fourth in franchise history in career points with 2556.

Stefanie Dolson picked up her first double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds; this is her first double-double performance since August 14, 2022.

This marks the 11th game this season where Dolson has made multiple threes in a game, as she sits fifth in the league with a .443 three-point percentage.

Karlie Samuelson had 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

This is the third consecutive game Samuelson has scored 10+ points.

Off the bench, Jade Melbourne recorded 13 points, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

