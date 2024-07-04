Sparks' Five-Hit Day Helps Shuckers to Independence Day Blowout Win

PEARL, MS - With a season-high 12 runs and a franchise-record-tying five-hit night from Lamar Sparks, the Biloxi Shuckers (36-41, 6-4) earned a blowout victory over the Mississippi Braves (36-42, 5-5) by a 12-2 score at Trustmark Park on Thursday night. The game marked the first meeting between the two teams on Independence Day since 2018.

The M-Braves struck first in the fourth with an RBI single from Yolbert Sanchez to take a 1-0 lead. The run was the only run allowed by Shuckers' starter Logan Henderson, who struck out five and did not issue a walk over four innings in his fifth Double-A start. Through five Double-A starts, Henderson owns a 1.75 ERA with 34 strikeouts to just four walks in 25.2 innings.

After five shutout innings from M-Braves' starter Luis De Avila, the Shuckers tied the game in the sixth with an RBI single from Brock Wilken. They took a 3-1 lead two batters later with a two-RBI single from Eric Brown Jr. Biloxi then extended the lead in the seventh with an RBI triple from Lamar Sparks, two bases-loaded walks and an error, making it 7-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, the M-Braves struck back with an RBI single from Bryson Horne to make it 7-2. Biloxi, however, used an RBI single from Carlos Rodriguez and a two-RBI double from Brock Wilken to extend the lead to 10-2. In the ninth, Lamar Sparks' franchise-record-tying fifth hit of the night, an RBI single, extended the lead to 11-2 before an RBI fielder's choice from Dylan O'Rae gave Biloxi a season-high 12 runs. Nick Merkel (4-4) earned the win after 2.2 relief innings while Luis De Avila (1-9) took the loss for the M-Braves.

Brock Wilken (2-for-4, 4 RBI) recorded the Shuckers' only other multi-hit performance while Eric Brown Jr. (1-for-3, 3 RBI) recorded a multi-RBI night.

The Shuckers continue the three-game set on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Trustmark Park. Shane Smith (4-2, 3.06) is scheduled to start for Biloxi while David Fletcher (0-2, 6.31) is slated to start for the M-Braves. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

