John O'Reilly Giving It Everything He's Got for New Organization

July 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







In late April, the Trash Pandas received a boost to their pitching staff with the addition of John O'Reilly to the roster.

O'Reilly was originally slated to help out in the Rocket City bullpen but one appearance and one injury in the Trash Pandas rotation later, the seven-year veteran saw his role completely shift.

Prior to his tenure in Rocket City, O'Reilly had made 173 appearances with just five starts in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

O'Reilly got the opportunity to shift into the rotation for an extended time for the first time as a professional and first time since he filled the role collegiately at Rutgers as he ended his tenure second in program history with 49 starts.

The righty took the newfound chance and ran with it as he made seven consecutive starts with the Trash Pandas.

During that time, O'Reilly never allowed more than three earned runs or received a loss. He tossed a career-high six innings in each of his final two starts which both ended in quality starts.

In his first season with the Angels organization, O'Reilly felt that helped to make an early impression with his new team.

"I told the coaches I'll take the ball whenever they need it and fortunately I got to hold that role for a month," O'Reilly said. "I did well with it and really enjoyed it, I felt like it gave me an opportunity to kickstart my time here and give this team a chance to win."

After his collegiate career at Rutgers came to an end, O'Reilly first signed with the Pirates organization in 2018 and reached as high as Triple-A Indianapolis where he spent his final three seasons.

Once the 2023 season ended, O'Reilly entered the difficult process of free agency for the first time since he first started his professional career.

"It was tough, free agency was a long period of time where I was under the impression it would be easier to get a job but this year was difficult," O'Reilly said. "I'm fortunate to get the opportunity and as I told the Angels when they signed me, they're getting a guy who's gonna work hard and give them everything I've got."

Through his first 12 appearances in 2024, that's what O'Reilly has done as the Northvale, New Jersey native holds a 2.45 ERA in 44 innings pitched.

O'Reilly has been able to quickly adjust to the Southern League with the transition being made easier by the Trash Pandas clubhouse environment.

"I've been going to the same places for the last three years so this has been a culture shock for me but in a good way," O'Reilly said. "There's a lot of players on this team that really care and want to get better and help each other which is unique and fun to be around."

Having lived and played baseball in the northeast his entire life, O'Reilly also had to get used to the change in climate that comes with moving to Madison.

"I've been a New Jersey guy my whole life," O'Reilly said. "This heat is serious but I enjoy coming out here and working and if the conditions are hard then so be it."

The 28-year-old came to the Trash Pandas as one of the more experienced players on the roster but his ultimate goal hasn't wavered despite an extended stay in minor league baseball.

"My dream is to be a major league baseball player," O'Reilly said. "I've spent a lot of seasons in the minor leagues, I'm thankful for each one of them but at this point in my career I'm doing what it takes to get to the big leagues."

While remaining focused on cracking the Angels 26-man roster, O'Reilly has appreciated where he is currently at this point in his career, especially when there was a point where it looked like his career could end last offseason.

"I'm thrilled so far, coming from an opportunity where I wasn't sure I was gonna play this year to getting an opportunity to come here," O'Reilly said. "The coaching staff has trusted me with the ball whether it's starting or relieving, it's been a lot of fun."

During his time in professional baseball, O'Reilly has felt fortunate for getting the opportunity to play for both the Pirates and now the Angels and build the relationships he has.

"In Pittsburgh, I've had some awesome coaching experiences and great teammates and I couldn't be more thankful for those opportunities," O'Reilly said. "This builds on that, it gives me an opportunity to get a new perspective with different people and I'm just really thankful to have two organizations that pride grittiness over other things."

As the Trash Pandas roster continues to adjust and O'Reilly has found himself back in the bullpen, he aims to take things one day at a time to always stay prepared for what's next.

"Taking it day by day is what I've always said to my family, my fiancée and anyone that talks to me about my career," O'Reilly said. "Baseball is an evolving game and a fast-paced game, things change so I always try to stay in the moment the best I can and keep that mentality so tomorrow can't surprise me and I'm ready."

