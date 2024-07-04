Lookouts Fall Short in Front of Sold-Out Crowd

July 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

The Chattanooga Lookouts fell to the Tennessee Smokies, 6-2 in front of a sold-out crowd on the Fourth of July at AT&T Field.

Tenessee quieted the crowd early with three runs in the first inning. A home run by Felix Stevens in the fourth increased their lead to 4-0.

Trailing by four, Austin Hendrick added the Lookouts' first run of the day on a monster solo home run in the fifth. The Smokies' offense was not finished, however. In the eighth Corey Optiz drove in two runs on a single.

Chattanooga answered one out later when Justice Thompson crushed his second homer of the season. The Lookouts then put two runners on, but a double play ended the team's chances.

In the win Smokies pitcher Connor Noland recorded 11 strikeouts and only allowed one run in seven innings.

Tomorrow, Chattanooga sends Chase Petty on the mound in search of their first win of the series. First pitch for Fireworks Friday is at 7:15 p.m.

