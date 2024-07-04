Trash Pandas Return Home with a Bang in 4-3 Win

MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (7-3, 40-38) rebounded with a 4-3 comeback victory over the Birmingham Barons (4-6, 45-33) on Thursday night in front of a sellout crowd of 7,500 at Toyota Field.

For the first time in the series, Birmingham scored first as outfielder Matt Hogan doubled off the center field wall in the second inning to put the Barons in front.

Rocket City would respond by taking the lead in the fourth as infielder Sam Brown drove in two runs on a double that just missed heading to the Inline Electric Rock Porch in right.

On the hill, the Trash Pandas received a season-high six innings of work from starting pitcher Sam Bachman who allowed just one earned run on two hits while striking out eight batters in a no-decision.

Errors would plague the Trash Pandas as Birmingham capitalized on three miscues in the seventh to take the lead. Infielder Alsander Womack scored on a fielding error from infielder Mac McCroskey after he advanced to third on a prior errant throw from catcher Tyler Payne. Designated hitter Tyler Neslony came across later in the inning on a wild pitch from Trash Pandas reliever CD Pelham. Neslony had reached third on a failed pickoff attempt from Pelham earlier in the inning.

Rocket City called on reliever Brady Choban (W, 1-1) to get through the inning as the right-hander fired 1.1 scoreless frames to pick up the win.

Rocket City battled back in the eighth as designated hitter Gustavo Campero tied the game with his third triple of the season against Barons reliever Caleb Freeman (L, 2-2). Infielder Eric Wagaman brought Campero home with the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly to put Rocket City in front 4-3.

Trash Pandas stopper Camden Minacci (S, 3) struck out a pair in the ninth to secure a Rocket City win in their return to Toyota Field. Wagaman and Brown each collected multiple hits in the victory.

Rocket City and Birmingham will face off again on Friday for Tennessee Titans Night sponsored by GoodFeet. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Tickets start at $8 and are available at TPTix.com. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Caden Dana (RCT) vs. Riley Gowens (BIR)

