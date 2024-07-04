Homestand Highlights: July 4-6 - Celebrate Independence Day Week with the M-Braves

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves welcome the Biloxi Shuckers to Trustmark Park for the final time for three games, July 4-6. Celebrate Independence Day with a special Thirsty Thursday™ Blues & Brews and, in partnership with the City of Pearl, a Patriotic Post-Game Fireworks Show presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi. Friday, July 5, will include a Floppy Cap Giveaway from Bud Light, and Saturday, July 6, features a Beach Towel Giveaway from BCBS and Post-Game Fireworks.

Thursday, June 4 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers| 6:05 pm CT

Independence Day Patriotic Post-Game Fireworks: In partnership with the City of Pearl, we celebrate Independence Day with a Supersized Fireworks Extravaganza after the game

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Mississippi Delta Blues will be featured throughout the game. The night will include the Trustmark Park staple Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials. The M-Braves will salute the rich Blues Music history during the final season by wearing Mississippi Blues jerseys each Thursday home game at Trustmark Park.

Probable Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila (1-8, 3.93) vs. RHP Logan Henderson (4-0, 1.66)

Friday, July 5 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers| 6:35 pm CT

M-Braves Floppy Cap Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans get an M-Braves Powder Blue Floppy Cap presented by Bud Light.

Trustmark $10,000 Dash For Cash: After the game, $10K is on the line, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible. After Dash For Cash, kids will run the bases.

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: After the game, TrustCare lets kids run the bases just like the pros!

Probable Pitchers: RHP David Fletcher (0-2, 6.31) vs. RHP Shane Smith (1-0, 3.38)

Saturday, July 6 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers| 6:05 pm CT

M-Braves Beach Towel Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans get an M-Braves Beach Towel presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi.

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks Show!

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs. RHP Jacob Misiorowski (2-3, 3.58)

For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

