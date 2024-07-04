Shuckers Take Down M-Braves on Independence Day

July 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves' Luis De Avila in action

(Mississippi Braves, Credit: Wyatt Mason) Mississippi Braves' Luis De Avila in action(Mississippi Braves, Credit: Wyatt Mason)

PEARL, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers scored 12 runs over the final four innings on Thursday night to beat the Mississippi Braves 12-2 on Independence Day in front of 4,195 fans at Trustmark Park.

The loss was despite the eighth-quality start of the year from Luis De Avila (L, 1-9). The M-Braves left-hander lost the shutout in the sixth inning when Biloxi pushed across three runs. In his team-leading 15th start, he gave up three runs on five hits over 6.0 innings, walking two and striking out two.

The M-Braves (5-5, 36-42) jumped to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cal Conley started the frame with a double and scored on a Yolbert Sanchez RBI single.

After the three-run sixth inning, Biloxi pushed their lead out to 7-1 by sending ten batters to the plate and scoring four runs thanks to two hits, four walks, and an error. Lamar Sparks finished Thursday night 5-for-5 and capped the inning with an RBI triple.

The Shuckers tacked on three more runs in the eighth inning, two on a Brock Wilken double, and two more in the ninth to run the score out to 12-2. Mississippi pitchers matched a season-high with eight walks in the game, striking out only three Biloxi batters.

Bryson Horne continued his big offensive series with another RBI in the seventh inning, driving home Keshawn Ogans. Horne has seven RBIs in the first four games of the series, including a double and homer. Ogans was 2-for-4 with a run and is 6-for-13 so far this week.

The M-Braves and Shuckers continue the six-game series on Friday night at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with knuckleballer RHP David Fletcher (0-2, 6.31) starting for the M-Braves against RHP Shane Smith (1-0, 3.38) for Biloxi. Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

On Friday, July 5 the first 1,000 fans will get a Powder Blue M-Braves Floppy Cap thanks to Budweiser. On Saturday, July 6 the first 1,000 fans get a Mississippi Braves Beach Towel, from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi and following the game another Post-Game Fireworks Show! Fans can purchase tickets at mississippibraves.com.

Images from this story

Southern League Stories from July 4, 2024

