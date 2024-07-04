Vasquez Walk-off Lifts Biscuits to Independence Day Win

MONTGOMERY, AL - Down by four runs in the seventh, the Montgomery Biscuits (44-35, 4-6) rallied through a weather delay, and Willy Vasquez delivered a walk-off, two-run single to complete a 5-4 comeback win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (43-35, 5-5) in front of 6,548 on Independence Day at Riverwalk Stadium.

Down 5-1 in the seventh, Tanner Murray led off the bottom of the inning with a triple. Nick Schnell lined a single into right center to bring him in before a pop-up shower forced a 49-minute weather delay.

After the delay, the Biscuits put up two more runs in the seventh to make it 5-4. Montgomery entered the bottom of the ninth down by the same score. Three straight walks loaded the bases and brought Vasquez to the plate. On a 3-2 pitch, Vasquez chopped a ball past the infield to score two runs and win the game, 5-4. It was the fifth walk-off win for the Biscuits this season.

The largest crowd since July 4, 2021 at Riverwalk Stadium exploded when Dru Baker crossed the plate to seal the comeback.

Ian Seymour posted his seventh quality start of the season. The left-hander went six innings and allowed three runs. He retired the final 10 hitters he faced.

Austin Vernon earned his first win with a scoreless ninth inning.

The second game of the series is on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Cole Wilcox will make the start for Montgomery while Tristan Stevens is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

