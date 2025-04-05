Homer Bush Jr. Walks Off 10-Inning Slugfest Against Columbus
April 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - In the second game of the season, Homer Bush Jr. tripled a ball into the right-field corner to score two runs and walk off the Montgomery Biscuits (2-0), 6-5, over the Columbus Clingstones in 10 innings at Riverwalk Stadium.
The Biscuits thrived off the long ball. After falling behind 2-0 following the opening frame, Colton Ledbetter smashed a 447-foot home run to right field to make it 2-1. It was Ledbetter's first Double-A home run. In the third, Brayden Taylor followed with a two-run blast to right to put the Biscuits in front 3-2.
Down 4-3 in the seventh, Jalen Battles rocketed a 416-foot home run off the scoreboard in left center field to tie the game.
Bush Jr. walked off the game on a line drive down the first base line. The ball lodged into the right-field corner, and both runners on base came in to win the game 6-5.
Austin Vernon picked up the win, allowing one unearned run in the last two innings. The bullpen combined for 6 2/3 innings and gave up one unearned run.
The final game of the series is on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. Jacob Watters will make the start for Montgomery while Jhancarlos Lara is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 3:33pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740 and MLB At Bat.
Images from this story
|
Montgomery Biscuits' Homer Bush Jr.
