Smokies Score Two Runs Late for Win

April 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons took a 4-3 lead into the ninth inning, but the Knoxville Smokies scored three runs for a 6-4 win over the Barons before 2,895 at Regions Field on Saturday night. The Barons gave up five runs in the last three innings to even up the series at one game apiece.

Starting pitcher Hagen Smith pitched four innings, giving up no hits on one earned run with four walks and 10 strikeouts. After giving up the one run early, Smith rolled the rest of his outing. Chase Plymell pitched two innings, giving up no runs with a strikeout.

In the first inning, the Barons did all of their damage offensively in the game. With two out, DJ Gladney singles, Wilfred Veras walked, and Omar Narvaez hit a double in the gap, scoring Gladney and Veras. Oscar Colas followed with a two-run home run and gave the Barons a 4-0 lead early in the game. The Barons had bases loaded at the bottom of the eighth inning with only one out but failed to score.

Gladney finished the game with three hits. Narvaez had two hits, a run scored, and two RBIs in the loss. Up next, the Barons play the third game of the series against the Smokies on Sunday at 4:00 pm at Regions Field. Smokies RHP Sam Armstrong (0-0, ---) will face Barons starter RHP Riley Gowens (0-0, 0.00).

