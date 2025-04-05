Woessner, Manfredi Combine for 3.0 Scoreless Innings, Shuckers Fall to Wahoos

April 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (0-2) dropped the middle game of a three-game series, 7-1, against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (2-0) at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday night. Despite the loss, Jeremy Vargas recorded his first Double-A hit while Tyler Woessner and Mark Manfredi combined for 3.0 scoreless relief innings in their season debuts.

The Blue Wahoos struck first for the second consecutive game with an RBI groundout in the second from Cody Morissette, scoring Dalvy Rosario. The next batter, Harrison Spohn, made it 2-0 with an RBI single into left. In the fifth, Spohn struck again with an RBI single into right, making it 3-0. Later in the inning, Kemp Alderman extended the Blue Wahoos' lead to 7-0 with a grand slam to left. The Shuckers tallied their lone run in the sixth with an RBI single from Cooper Pratt, scoring Jeremy Vargas from second. The RBI was Pratt's first of the year and marked his second consecutive game with a hit.

Darrien Miller (BB, HBP) was the only Shuckers player to reach base twice while Vargas (1-for-3), Pratt (1-for-4) and Eric Brown Jr. (1-for-3) all recorded hits. Out of the bullpen, Tyler Woessnerr struck out two across 2.0 hitless innings in his 2025 debut. Mark Manfredi, making his Double-A debut, worked around back-to-back walks with two strikeouts and a flyout for a scoreless frame. Evan Fitterer (1-0) earned the win while Nate Peterson (0-1) took the loss.

The series concludes on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The Milwaukee Brewers' 2024 Minor League Co-Pitcher of the Year, K.C. Hunt (1-2, 2.20 in '24) is slated to make his 2025 Shuckers' debut against Dax Fulton, making his first start since 2023. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 12:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

