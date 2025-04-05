Trash Pandas Complete Comeback to Win 8-6 on Guzman's Walk-off Homer

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas erased a six-run deficit on Saturday night and got a three-run walk-off home run from Denzer Guzman in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Chattanooga Lookouts 8-6 at Toyota Field.

No stranger to Toyota Field magic, Guzman's walk-off blast was his second as a Trash Panda, following a walk-off grand slam against Montgomery in May last year.

For the second straight night, the Lookouts jumped on the Rocket City starter. The Lookouts took advantage of two walks by Walbert Urena and a hit batter to load the bases for Hector Rodriguez. A slow comebacker to Urena led to an errant throw, allowing two runs to score. Jay Allen II brought the third run home by reaching on a fielder's choice, and Dominic Pitelli provided the inning's only hit with a single to left, making it 4-0.

Déjà vu was in the air in the fifth inning as the Lookouts extended their lead to 6-0. Sal Stewart hit a line drive home run to left-center, and Pitelli hit a run-scoring double down the left field line.

The rain came down in the bottom of the fifth inning, but for the first time in 2025, so did the Trash Pandas offense with two outs. Sam Brown led off the inning with a walk, and Sonny DiChiara lined into a double play against Lookouts reliever Brooks Crawford to start the inning, but the next six batters reached safely. Tucker Flint started the rally with a walk, and then the Pandas rattled off five straight singles, including a two-run knock by Christian Moore and run-scoring singles by Travis Blankenhorn and Cole Fontenelle. Rocket City sent nine batters to the plate and trimmed the deficit to 6-4.

In his first start of 2025, Urena surrendered three earned runs on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts in 3.0 innings of work. The back end of the Trash Pandas bullpen was once again fantastic. Brady Choban struck out two over 2.0 shutout innings, and Samy Natera Jr. (W, 1-0) pitched the final 2.0 innings, striking out four.

Rocket City pulled within a run of the Lookouts in the eighth inning thanks to an opposite-field home run by Sonny DiChiara. It was his first home run at Toyota Field since September 7, 2023 (vs. Pensacola).

In the bottom of the ninth against Chattanooga, reliever Simon Miller (L, 0-1) gave up a one-out double to Blankenhorn, which started the rally. Cole Fontenelle drew a walk, bringing up Guzman. On the fifth pitch of the at-bat, the 21-year-old destroyed Miller's slider down the left field line to give Rocket City an 8-6 walk-off victory.

The Trash Pandas had six walk-offs last season, including the previous walk-off home run on July 15, when Christian Moore hit an opposite-field walk-off home run.

The Trash Pandas and Lookouts complete a three-game series at Toyota Field on Sunday afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:35 pm, with gates opening at 1:30 pm. The Trash Pandas will send LHP Sam Aldegheri (0-0, --) to the mound against Chattanooga RHP Ryan Cardona (0-0, --).

