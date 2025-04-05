Clingstones See Maiden Victory Snatched Away in 6-5 Extra Inning Loss to Montgomery

April 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







MONTGOMERY, Al., - For so much of the night, it appeared Saturday evening would be the moment the Columbus Clingstones (0-2) claimed their first victory in club history. The Montgomery Biscuits (2-0) had other ideas, slugging three home runs, including a game-tying solo blast in the seventh, and walking off the Clingstones with a two-RBI double from Homer Bush Jr. in the bottom of the 10th inning at Riverwalk Stadium.

Decisive Plays: The Clingstones secured the first lead in a contest in team history with an RBI double from Jason Delay in the first inning. The lead expanded to 2-0 after an RBI groundout from Adam Zebrowski. Colton Ledbetter banged a 447-foot home run in the bottom half for the Biscuits to get Montgomery on the board. Braden Taylor smashed a two-run home run in the third to give the Biscuits their first lead of the game. The Clingstones surged back ahead in the fourth with an RBI single from Carlos Rodriguez and a wild pitch that scored Cade Bunnell.

Trailing 4-3, the Biscuits drew even with a game-tying home run from Jalen Battles in the seventh. David McCabe briefly gave Columbus a path to victory with an RBI sac fly in the 10th inning, but Homer Bush Jr. slapped a two-run double down the right field to provide the Biscuits a walk-off victory.

Key Contributors: Rodriguez (2-for-5, RBI), Cal Conley, (2-for-5), and Bunnell (2-for-4) all had multi-hit evenings for the Stones. Lucas Braun (6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO) set a new high for strikeouts for a Clingstones pitcher. For the Biscuits, Ledbetter, Taylor, and Battles all got their first home runs of the season while the bullpen of Jonny Cuevas, Alfredo Zarraga, and Austin Vernon combined for 6.2 innings and allowed just one run.

Noteworthy: Dating back to a start on August 20, 2024, Braun now has 54 strikeouts over his last six starts. The Clingstones stole four bags on Saturday, including third base twice. For the second-straight night, a catcher with Major League experience started the scoring for Columbus, as Delay (2.005 MLB service time) recorded an RBI double in the first inning.

Next Game (Sunday, April 6): Columbus at Montgomery, 4:33 pm ET at Riverwalk Stadium. RHP Jhancarlos Lara starts for the Clingstones opposed by RHP Jacob Watters for the Biscuits. Radio Broadcast: 4:20 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 15): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. The first-ever Clingstones home game will feature a Commemorative Ticket for the first 3,000 fans and Postgame Fireworks to celebrate the milestone event.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.