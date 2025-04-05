Alderman's Grand Slam Powers Pensacola Past Biloxi

April 5, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Pensacola, Fla. - As the selected player of the game, Kemp Alderman received the customary water bucket dousing by his Blue Wahoos teammates.

Two games into this season, it's the only chill the former Ole Miss star has experienced.

Just as Alderman did in October at the Arizona Fall League, he's stirred a buzz. After three hits on Friday, he delivered the big hit on Saturday with a grand slam into a forceful wind blowing in from left field from the water, powering the Blue Wahoos to a 7-1 victory against the Biloxi Shuckers before a capacity crowd of 5,038 at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

How fitting, right?

The rapidly-played game, completed in 2 hours, 13 minutes, led right into the first post-game fireworks show of the season. This one was sponsored by Hill Kelly automotive dealership and Marcus Pointe Baptist Church and most of the crowd remained.

Under these wind conditions, it was going to take a rocket to get a ball out of this ballpark the past two days. On a fastball he saw with the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Alderman got it barreled right and the pitch exited at 104 mph - just enough to get it over the left-center fence.

The home run turned the game from a 3-0 lead into a far more comfortable zip code. Alderman has now collected four hits, scored three runs and stolen a base in two games while reaching base five times.

Alderman, 22, a Mississippi native, helped the Ole Miss Rebels to their dramatic triumph in the 2022 College World Series championship series. He was chosen in the second round by the Miami Marlins in the 2023 Draft and has risen to be ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect in the organization.

Once again, the Blue Wahoos pitching was the main narrative. Starter Evan Fitterer carried a strong spring training into his first season start. With his breaking pitches on point and his fastball located well, Fitterer faced just one batter above the minimum in his five innings worked.

He allowed one hit, one walk, struck out six and yielded only two fly ball outs. Of his 64 pitches, 44 were strikes.

The two relievers who followed, Adam Laskey and Tristian Stevens, were sharp as well. Laskey worked three innings, allowing two hits and the lone Biloxi run, but did not allow a walk and struck out three batters. Stevens finished the game in the ninth.

These teams will finish their three game series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. - the first of four early Sunday starts for the home schedule - with the Blue Wahoos sending Dax Fulton on the mound to make his first start since 2023. He missed last season recovering from elbow surgery.

The Blue Wahoos had runners on base in each of the first five innings. They got a pair of runs in the second inning off Biloxi starter Nate Peterson.

Dalvy Rosario doubled with one out. Johnny Olmstead reached on an error. Cody Morissette's hard groundout enabled Rosario to score. Harrison Spohn then hit a 2-out RBI single.

The Blue Wahoos blew open the game in the fifth when Olmstead led off with a single, Morissette followed with a walk and Spohn singled. Jared Serna's RBI single made it 3-0. With one out, Alderman connected in a big way for Pensacola's first home run of the season and first grand slam since last July.

Olmstead then made a season highlight defensive play in this second game of the year. He made a full-extension leaping dive in the seventh inning to rob Biloxi's Eric Brown Jr. of a hit with a runner on base. It elicited a standing ovation.

GAME NOTABLES

--- Home games have produced a winning tradition in Blue Wahoos history. Last season their winning home record of 35-34 was their eighth consecutive season with a winning home record.

--- Emerald Coast Okinawa drum group, based in Niceville, which promotes Okinawa, Japan culture, performed outside the main gate prior to Saturday's game.

--- Loyalty Credit Union led nine groups in attendance Saturday with 200 members on the Coors Deck. Clark Partington Law Firm had 154 on the new Publix Party Porch. Armstrong World Industries had 72 people on the Left Field Deck and Gulf Coast Plastic Surgery had 60 on the Pepsi Pirate Deck.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.