Biscuits Hold On To Early Lead In Opening Night Win Over Clingstones

April 4, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits' Tatem Levins at bat

MONTGOMERY, AL - In front of 5,083 fans, the Montgomery Biscuits (1-0) jumped out to an early lead and held on throughout for a 5-3 win against the Columbus Clingstones (0-1) on Opening Night at Riverwalk Stadium.

After a Brayden Taylor walk, Will Simpson drove in the first run of the season with a line drive to center field to make it 1-0 in the first. The Biscuits tallied on three more in the second inning. Tatem Levins skied a triple just inside the left-field line, and Hunter Stovall punched an RBI single through the middle of the infield.

Brody Hopkins went 4 1/3 innings in his Double-A debut and allowed two runs. The bullpen shined down the stretch to hold the lead. Trevor Martin allowed a run in 1 2/3 for the win, and Cole Wilcox pitched a pair of scoreless frames. JJ Goss earned the save with a scoreless ninth inning.

The second game of the series is on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Jackson Baumeister will make the start for Montgomery while Lucas Braun is slated to start for Columbus. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

