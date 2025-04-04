Snelling Sensational In Opening Night Win Over Shuckers

April 4, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Robby Snellin on the mound

Pensacola, Fla. - Robby Snelling made his prior Opening Day start a couple years ago, but not in a packed stadium or this kind of level.

"I'm looking forward to being in a great atmosphere," said Snelling, earlier in the week before the Blue Wahoos' first practice.

Friday night, he delivered a memorable impression.

Snelling, only 21 years old but already one of the Miami Marlins' top-rated prospects, tossed a five-inning, two-hit gem to set a tone that was followed by the Pensacola bullpen in a 4-0 victory against the Biloxi Shuckers that delighted a sellout crowd of 5,038 at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The season-opening win, crisply played in 2 hours and 35 minutes, gave Blue Wahoos new manager Nelson Prada a win in his Double-A managerial debut. Prada is coming off a special time in guiding Spain to the championship round of the World Baseball Classic in February.

The night began with a large crowd waiting outside the stadium gates an hour before gametime. Game sponsor Landrum provided a Blue Wahoos trucker cap to the first 1,000 fans on Giveaway Friday and there were magnet schedules provided to all fans exiting the stadium by Cox and WEAR-3 TV.

Snelling, a 6-foot-3 lefthander from Reno, Nevada, who pitched in several Major League spring training games for the Marlins, flashed the same kind of quality stuff he's showed since being acquired by the Marlins in a trade last July. He was drafted in 2022 by the San Diego Padres in the competitive balance portion of the first round.

After giving up a first-inning single to the second batter he faced - Biloxi's star prospect Cooper Pratt -- Snelling faced just two more batters above the minimum in his five-inning quality start. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.

Pratt, rated No. 2 in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, was thrown out on a terrific play by Blue Wahoos centerfielder Shane Saski, as Pratt tried to stretch the hit into a double.

From that point, the Shuckers got only two more baserunners against Snelling. Three relievers followed Snelling and they were all outstanding.

Zach McCambley, one of the veteran returnees, tossed 2.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Newcomer Lane Ramsey pitched a scoreless eighth inning and closer Josh Ekness finished the game with a 97-mph fastball for a game-ending strikeout.

The game featured outstanding defense on both sides. The Shuckers threw two Blue Wahoos runners out at the plate, including a terrific relay throw that got catcher Joe Mack out on a diving slide attempting to score on a Kemp Alderman double.

It was a big night at the plate for Alderman, a former Ole Miss star, who went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. The same for Nathan Martorella, who went 3-for-4 with two RBI. This duo accounted for six of the Blue Wahoos' eight hits.

The Blue Wahoos broke through with three runs in the fourth inning. After Martorella drove home Alderman with the game's first run, the Blue Wahoos loaded the bases and drew back-to-back RBI walks from Cody Morissette and Sasaki. Morissette walked three times in the game.

After Mack was thrown out at the plate in the seventh inning, Martorella drove home Alderman a second time to make it 4-0.

The teams will continue the three-game season opening series on Saturday night, the first post-game fireworks night of the season, in a 6:05 game featuring Blue Wahoos returning pitcher Evan Fitterer on the mound against the Shuckers Nate Peterson.

GAME NOTABLES

In starting their 13th season in club history, the Blue Wahoos are now 9-4 in openers. This was their sixth Opening Night win in the nine years they've started the season at home.

These teams will play 27 times this season, the most meetings of any Blue Wahoos opponent.

The National Anthem was performed by Britt Landrum, the CEO of Landrum, Inc. The company had 200 guests on the new Publix Party Porch in right field.

The Sol Flame Group entertained fans outside the stadium before the game with seven flame throwers and one stilt walker.

WANT TO GO?

WHAT: Blue Wahoos Season-Opening Series

WHO: Biloxi Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Saturday, 6:05 p.m.

TICKETS: Available at www.bluewahoos.com or at the stadium box office which opens Saturday afternoon.

PROMOTION: First Fireworks Saturday game with post-game display provided by Hill Kelly and Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.

Written by Bill Vilona

Images from this story

