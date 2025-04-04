Shuckers Fall to Pensacola, 4-0, on Opening Day

April 4, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Olivia Potts) Biloxi Shuckers at bat(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Olivia Potts)

BILOXI, MS - With the Biloxi Shuckers opening their 10th anniversary season with a rematch of their first-ever game from 2015, the Shuckers (0-1) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (1-0), 4-0 at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Friday night. The loss snapped the Shuckers' three-game Opening Day winning streak.

The game was a pitcher's duel early, with Shuckers' starter Tate Kuehner retiring nine of his first 11 batters faced. Meanwhile, Blue Wahoos starter Robby Snelling struck out four over the first four innings to begin the night. Pensacola struck first in the fourth with an RBI single from Nathan Martorella. Later in the inning, bases-loaded walks to Cody Morissette and Shane Sasaki made it 3-0. In the seventh, a perfect relay from Luis Lara and Eric Brown Jr. kept the game at 3-0 and retired Joe Mack, trying to score from first. A batter later, however, the Blue Wahoos extended their lead to 4-0 with an RBI single from Martorella, scoring Kemp Alderman.

Will Childers recorded a scoreless inning in his season debut out of the bullpen, recording a strikeout on a 97 MPH fastball to end the eighth. The Shuckers got hits from Cooper Pratt (1-for-4), Brock Wilken (1-for-3), Zavierr Warren (1-for-3) and Ramón Rodríguez (1-for-3). Pratt, who singled in the first, made his regular season Double-A debut after appearing in games two and three of the Southern League Division Series last season. Robby Snelling (1-0) earned the win while Tate Kuehner (0-1) took the loss.

The Shuckers return to action at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Nate Peterson (3-9, 4.08 in '24) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Evan Fitterer (6-6, 4.17 in '24) for the Blue Wahoos. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.