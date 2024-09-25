Montgomery Drops Dramatic 10-Inning Contest, Birmingham Wins Southern League Championship

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - In a dramatic finish to the Southern League Championship Series, the Montgomery Biscuits fell 2-1 in 10 innings to the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday night at Regions Field. The Barons won the championship two-games-to-none.

Birmingham secured its first Southern League Championship since 2013 and their eighth since joining the Southern League.

The Barons scored in the first inning on a two-out single from Michael Turner and held a 1-0 lead into the ninth inning. Both pitching staffs battled through base runners. Each club left 11 runners on base.

The Montgomery bullpen allowed one unearned run over 5 Ã¢..." innings with five different pitchers. With Birmingham one out away from the win, Chandler Simpson bounced a ball just inside the first base bag for a run-scoring double to tie the game at 1-1.

In the 10th, the Barons broke through on a DJ Gladney walk-off single to win 2-1.

Montgomery opens the 2025 season on April 4 at home against the Columbus Clingstones (Double-A Affiliate, Atlanta Braves).

