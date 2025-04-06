Sunday's Game with Columbus Postponed Due to Impending Weather and Unplayable Field Conditions

April 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, AL - Sunday's scheduled 3:33pm game between the Montgomery Biscuits and the Columbus Clingstones has been postponed due to impending weather and unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up at a later date that is still to be determined.

The Bluey meet and greet is still on! She will be here meeting fans until 4:30pm.

Fans with tickets to Sunday's game may exchange them for any future Biscuits home game during the 2025 regular season. Exchanges can only be made with the box office.

The club will travel to Pensacola from April 8-13 for the first road trip of the season. Montgomery returns home on April 15 to face Rocket City for Jackie Robinson Day.

