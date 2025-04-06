Praytor's Homer in Debut Pushes Wahoos to Series Sweep

April 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos catcher Sam Praytor

Pensacola, Fla. - The Blue Wahoos have begun a new season in a most desired way.

After an early lead Sunday was erased in the middle innings, the Blue Wahoos' bats reignited to power an 8-4 victory against the Biloxi Shuckers and complete a three-game sweep at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

A crowd of 4,004 on the first Military and Family Sunday watched a different kind of win. This time, the Blue Wahoos overcame four errors and used four pitchers to grind their way into a satisfying finish to their season-opening series.

"We're relentless. We always feel like we're in a good spot to win the game and think we showed that (Sunday)," said catcher Sam Praytor, a former Alabama Crimson Tide star, who smashed a game-changing two-run homer in the fourth inning to regain the lead.

All the better, it was Praytor's first start in Double-A. In his second at-bat, his first hit was a towering blast over the left field wall off a 97-mph fastball.

"It was awesome," said Praytor, who celebrated his 26th birthday Friday. "It is one of those things you think about it, and then once you get it out of the way, you're like, oh thank God.

"Once I rounded first, I saw that it had cleared the wall," he said. "It was a great feeling. I honestly wasn't thinking that I had just put us ahead. I was just trying to have a good at-bat and something good happened."

A lot of good things happened in Praytor's collegiate career at Alabama. He led the team in home runs in final two seasons and was first team All-Southeastern Conference catcher in 2021. That season he played all 58 games.

It led to being a sixth-round pick by the Miami Marlins in 2021. He climbed two levels last season and was elevated to Double-A following spring training.

Praytor understands his role to start this season as the Blue Wahoos' No. 2 catcher behind returning Joe Mack, the Marlins Double-A player of year in 2024.

"Joe is absolute stud," Praytor said. "He's a great player and a great teammate, so I am glad I get to play with Joe, but also whenever I get the opportunity just make the most of it and something good will happen."

The win Sunday matched how the Blue Wahoos started last season - sweeping the Mississippi Braves then in what became their lone series sweep.

"It's great. I think we have a special ballclub here," Praytor said. "We have a great locker room and everybody loves to play with everybody, so I think it's going to be a really fun year."

The fun times continued following Sunday's game. This was the first Family and Miitary Sunday game of the year sponsored by WRKG News 5 and Great Clips. Children 12-under were able to run the bases and families tossed soft baseballs in the outfield for 30 minutes.

Each Sunday home game, the first 100 active or retired military members can receive a free general admission ticket when showing a military ID at the stadium box office, courtesy of Great Clips.

The Blue Wahoos wasted little time jumping to a lead.

Jared Serna led off the first with a single. Jake Thompson walked. Kemp Alderman reached on a infield single to load the bases.

A wild pitch scored Serna. Josh Zamora's fielder's choice grounder scored Thompson. Shane Sasaki had a two-out single to score Alderman for a 3-0 lead.

Sasaki had a big day. He went 2-3 at the plate, reached on a walk in another at-bat, drove in two runs, scored a run and made a great catch of a deep fly ball.

Serna was the team's other multiple-hits batter to begin the season with .333 average.

On the mound, Dax Fulton made his first start in nearly two years. He's battled back from injury issues that began following his previous start way back on May 11, 2023.

After missing last season while recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery, this was a moment Fulton had long-awaited to make happen.

He got through the first inning while overcoming a walk and his throwing error on a pickoff attempt. But in the second inning a leadoff walk and two singles led to the Shuckers' first run. In the third inning, he gave up a leadoff triple that led to a second run when outfielder Mark Coley II was unable to corral a fly ball.

The Shuckers got a third run on a base hit. Fulton was lifted by manager Nelson Prada after a leadoff single in the fourth inning that led to a go-ahead run at the time. He finished throwing 72 pitches, 45 for strikes, while give up five hits, three walks and striking out two.

But getting him on the mound again became a big win.

"Dax is a great pitcher and he's a great competitor, so it was a lot of fun to be able to catch him (Sunday)," Praytor said.

The Blue Wahoos quickly answered in their half of the fourth inning. Sasaki reached on a one-out walk, raced to third on an errant pickoff attempt and scored on Harrison Spohn's single. And then Praytor followed with his blast.

The Blue Wahoos tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning on Sasaki's RBI double and Johnny Olmstead's sacrifice fly.

The Blue Wahoos got stellar relief efforts from Ricky DeVito and Dale Stanavich, with both throwing two scoreless innings to seal the win.

After having Monday off, the Blue Wahoos will remain at home to begin a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

GAME NOTABLES

--- Sunday's game was the first of the season's "Kazoo's Reading Program" parades. Five different regional elementary schools, including one from Panama City, had children and parents attending and making a lap on the field during a pregame parade. It will be repeated throughout the early part of the season.

--- As part of the station's sponsorship, WRKG-News 5 personality Shamonee Baker threw out a ceremonial first pitch.

--- Blue Wahoos group sales executive Jessica Voigt performed the National Anthem.

--- On Sunday games, the Blue Wahoos storefronts offer a $6 value meal with a hot dogs, chips and soft drink

--- The Elberta (Ala.) Youth Baseball organization attended the game with a group of 250. Other groups included the American Red Cross with 100 guests on the Coors Party Deck.

WHAT'S NEXT?

WHO: Montgomery Biscuits vs. Blue Wahoos

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium

WHEN: Tuesday (April 8) Thru Sunday (April 13)

GAME TIMES: Tuesday through Saturday games all start at 6:05 p.m. The game on Sunday starts at 1:05 p.m.

PROMOTIONS: Tuesday is "One Price And Doggone Tuesday" sponsored by Circle K. Tickets are all $18 when purchased in advance and include best seats available, plus a hot dog, chips and soda. Fans are also permitted to bring their dogs. Thursday is Mullet Thursday sponsored by Señor Frogs with the Blue Wahoos taking on their alternate identity as the Pensacola Mullets with specialty uniforms and alcoholic beverage specials throughout the game. Friday is Giveaway Friday, with this week being a Blue Wahoos Shirsey sponsored by Total Fire Protection. Saturday is Fireworks Saturday and Sunday is Family & Military Sunday. TICKETS: Available at www.bluewahoos.com or at the stadium box office which opens Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

TV: Games Tuesday-Thursday will be on Cox YurView (Cox Communications subscribers).

Livestream: www.milb.com (subscription required).

