Lara, Adams Record First Double-A Hits, Shuckers Fall in Finale to Blue Wahoos

April 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL - Despite a season-high six hits and four runs, the Biloxi Shuckers (0-3) were outdone by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (3-0) in an 8-4 loss in the series finale at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Seven of the nine starters for the Shuckers' reached base, including the first career Double-A hits for Luis Lara and Luke Adams.

The Blue Wahoos struck first against Shuckers' starter K.C. Hunt, taking a 3-0 lead in the first with a wild pitch, a balk and an RBI single from Shane Sasaki. The Shuckers, however, fought back with a wild pitch in the second, scoring Luke Adams from third. In the third, an error on a sacrifice fly from Cooper Pratt scored Luis Lara from third. Lara, who tallied a triple for his first Double-A hit, reached base three times, including two walks. The Shuckers tied the game later in the inning with an RBI single from Luke Adams, his first Double-A hit. In the fourth, an RBI double from Eric Brown Jr. gave the Shuckers their first lead of the series, 4-3.

Pensacola struck back in the fourth with an RBI single from Harrison Spohn and a two-run home run from Sam Praytor, making it 6-4. They extended the lead in the sixth with an RBI double from Shane Sasaki and a sacrifice fly from Johnny Olmstead, making it 8-6. Josh White (1-0) got the win while Tyler Bryant took the loss (0-1).

Four Shuckers reached base multiple times, including Luis Lara (1-for-3, 2 BB), Brock Wilken (2 BB), Luke Adams (1-for-3, 2 BB) and Zavier Warren (1-for-2, 2 BB). Out of the bullpen, Stiven Cruz struck out four consecutive batters over 2.1 innings in his Double-A debut. Will Childers continued his dominant start to the year with two perfect innings after a perfect frame on Friday. Justin Yeager, making his season debut, struck out a batter and needed just 11 pitches for a scoreless frame.

The Shuckers will return to Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday, April 8 at 6:05 p.m. with the team's home opener against the Columbus Clingstones. Abdiel Mendoza (8-12, 3.62 in '24) is set to start for the Shuckers while the Clingstones have yet to name a starter. Fans can celebrate the home opener with a Brett Phillips Shirsey presented by The Peoples Bank for the first 250 fans in celebration of the Shuckers' 10th anniversary season and a member of the Shuckers during our inaugural 2015 season. It's also Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light where fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

