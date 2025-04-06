Trash Pandas and Lookouts Postponed on Sunday Afternoon

April 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - Sunday's scheduled 2:35 pm game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Chattanooga Lookouts has been postponed due to inclement weather and the forecasted threat of more rain this afternoon.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when Chattanooga returns to Toyota Field, June 17-22. Fans with Sunday tickets can exchange them in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office for any remaining 2025 home game.

The Trash Pandas continue their Opening Homestand on Tuesday night with the first of a six-game series against the Knoxville Smokies at Toyota Field. Tuesday's promotions include a Christian Moore bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,500 adults 18 and over, thanks to Bill Penney Toyota. Tuesday is also the first Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night, where ladies can register to win prizes throughout the game at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth located behind Section 5. There are also $5 wine specials throughout the game. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with gates opening at 5:30 pm.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

