Persistent Rain Forces Postponement of Columbus-Montgomery Series Finale

April 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







MONTGOMERY, Al. - Sunday afternoon's series finale between the Columbus Clingstones and the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium has been postponed due to persistent thunderstorms.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Synovus Park on Thursday, May 22. The first of two seven-inning games is scheduled for 5:35 pm. Following the game's conclusion and a half-hour break, game two will begin. Columbus will serve as the home team for game one, with Montgomery representing the home side for game two.

Next Game (Tuesday, April 8): Columbus at Biloxi, 4:33 pm ET at Riverwalk Stadium. RHP Jhancarlos Lara starts for the Clingstones opposed by RHP Jacob Watters for the Biscuits. Radio Broadcast: 4:20 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 15): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. The first-ever Clingstones home game will feature a Commemorative Ticket for the first 3,000 fans and Postgame Fireworks to celebrate the milestone event.

